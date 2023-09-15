10 Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers of 2023

If you're looking to play your favorite music at the beach, by the pool, or on your next hike, you're going to want a waterproof Bluetooth speaker. They're lightweight, portable, and have a good enough water resistance rating to withstand getting wet.

In this article, we're going over the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers at price points high and low, highlighting what makes them stand out from the rest.

We also included a buyer's guide filled with all the information you need to make an informed decision before you purchase.

Our #1 choice for the best overall waterproof Bluetooth speaker is the JBL Xtreme 3 speaker for its dynamic sound and powerful bass response.

Keep reading to see which of the top 10 waterproof Bluetooth speakers out there is best for you.

Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers

1. Best Overall Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – JBL Xtreme 3

SPECS

IP Rating: IP67

IP67 Battery Life: 15 Hours

15 Hours Bluetooth Version: 5.1

5.1 Additional Features: JBL Bass Radiators, Bottle-Opener

When you're looking to buy a waterproof Bluetooth speaker, you want something that doesn't sacrifice any of its powerful sound for its portability. Enter the JBL Xtreme 3, an apt name for a great portable Bluetooth speaker.

At just 4.34 lbs., you can take this speaker just about anywhere while its 4 drivers and 2 JBL Bass Radiators do all the heavy lifting. With an IP67 rating, you really can take the JBL Xtreme just about anywhere.

JBL is known for its top-notch audio equipment, and it shows through the JBL Xtreme 3. The Xtreme 3 comes with 15 hours of playtime and a built-in power bank so that you can use the speaker's battery to charge your devices.

We also love the three colors the Xtreme 3 comes in - black, blue, and camouflage. If you want to connect multiple devices at once, you can. You can connect two devices at a time and take turns playing your favorite hits.

The JBL Xtreme 3 features JBL's PartyBoost feature, in which you can connect two JBL devices to create one great listening experience.

The Xtreme 3 is easy to carry around as well through the two carrying straps. It also features a bottle opener, which is pretty extreme for a waterproof speaker.

If you're looking for a great Bluetooth speaker that is portable, durable and comes with top-tier sound quality, you won't find much better than the JBL Xtreme 3.

2. Best Floatable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3

SPECS

IP Rating: IP67

IP67 Battery Life: 14 Hours

14 Hours Bluetooth Version: 5.2

5.2 Additional Features: 360 Degree Audio

The Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 is the perfect waterproof speaker for your next adventure swimming in the pool or floating down a river, and you won't be the only one floating as the WONDERBOOM 3 floats too.

It can be submerged in the water for up to 30 minutes before you encounter any problems. It also comes with a great IP resistance rating of IP67, meaning it can handle the dustiest and wettest of environments with ease.

Like the JBL Xtreme 3, you can connect the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 to another WONDERBOOM 3 to create an even more powerful listening experience.

The speaker's battery is great, with 14 hours of playtime on a single charge, and Ultimate Ears claims that it only takes 2.6 hours to get a full in the first place. The WONDERBOOM 3 is also designed with 360 degrees of audio so everyone around can hear its great sound quality.

The WONDERBOOM 3 is priced at less than $100 at the time of writing, which is a great deal for a high-quality waterproof speaker. The speaker is also charged through USB-C, giving you plenty of ways to get power back into your mini boombox.

Check out the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 if you want a portable Bluetooth speaker that can float and play a great crisp sound at the same time.

3. Most Customizable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – JBL Flip 5

SPECS

IP Rating: IPX7

IPX7 Battery Life: 12 Hours

12 Hours Bluetooth Version: 4.2

4.2 Additional Features: PartyBoost Compatible

The JBL Flip 5 is another example of JBL's expertise in audio engineering. They come in over a dozen different colors, too, so you can pick out the perfect design for your next pool party.

JBL has integrated their PartyBoost feature into these speakers as well, so you can connect them with other compatible JBL speakers for a literal party boost.

These speakers come with a durable build through their fabric and rugged rubber housing and come with a reliable IP rating of IPX7. They also come with a solid battery life of 12 hours.

The JBL Flip 5 has one of the widest frequency responses as well at 65Hz - 20kHz. At just 1.2 lbs., the Flip 5 is also one of the lightest speakers on this list.

The JBL Flip 5 is another wonderful speaker from JBL. It comes in over a dozen colors, so you can find the perfect one for you or gift for someone you care about.

The Flip 5 is a great speaker that can play high-quality sound just about anywhere; check it out today if you want one of the best customizable waterproof Bluetooth speakers around.

4. Best Expensive Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – JBL Boombox 3

SPECS

IP Rating: IP67

IP67 Battery Life: 24 Hours of Battery Life

24 Hours of Battery Life Bluetooth Version: 5.1

5.1 Additional Features: 3-Way Speakers

The JBL Boombox 3 is easily the best waterproof Bluetooth speaker on this list for readers who aren't worried about a budget. It's a JBL speaker that is compatible with the rest of JBL's lineup, meaning you can pair this speaker with another to create an even bigger sound.

The Boombox 3 comes in black and camouflage as well, giving you two options when choosing a design for your next speaker.

With 24 hours of battery life, the JBL Boombox 3 has one of the best batteries on our list today. It also comes with powerful 3-way speakers that deliver booming bass even in wet, dusty environments.

The Boombox also has a sturdy metal handle to make transportation a breeze. You can even control the wireless speakers through JBL's app, where you can further customize settings and get real-time updates.

At just under $500, the JBL Boombox 3 is the most expensive wireless Bluetooth speaker on this list today. You get what you pay for with this speaker, though, as it comes with an impressive bass, reliable IP67 rating, and a great power bank.

Buy the JBL Boombox 3 today if you want the best Bluetooth speaker on this list and don't care how much it costs.

5. Most Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – Bose SoundLink Micro

SPECS

IP Rating: IPX7

IPX7 Battery Life: 6 Hours

6 Hours Bluetooth Version: 4.2

4.2 Additional Features: Bose Connect App

At less than 1 lb., the Bose SoundLink Micro is the smallest waterproof Bluetooth speaker on our list today. Even though it is small, the SoundLink Micro still provides the powerful and balanced sound every speaker-buyer is looking for.

The fact that it is so tiny makes it so portable. Simply clip the speaker onto your back pocket and take it with you on your next walk or hike - you won't even notice the weight.

The Bose SoundLink series of speakers all come with great detailed sound. It also comes with two passive radiators that deliver excellent sound quality.

The SoundLink also comes with 6 hours of battery life, which is impressive for such a small machine. With an IPX7 rating, it can withstand up to 1 m submerged underwater, too, meaning it won't immediately stop working if it accidentally falls into your pool.

One of our favorite features of the Bose SoundLink Micro is the Bose Connect App, where you can customize your speaker further. You can also review product tips, download software updates, and connect two speakers using Bose's Party Mode.

If you want a great tiny speaker that plays a giant sound with a quality companion app to boot, check out the Bose SoundLink Micro.

6. Best Waterproof Speaker for Hiking – Creative MUVO Go

SPECS

IP Rating: IPX7

IPX7 Battery Life: 18 Hours

18 Hours Bluetooth Version: 5.3

5.3 Additional Features: Dual Front-Range Drivers

The Creative MUVO Go is an outdoor speaker at its heart. It was built with rugged terrain and adventure in mind, making it the perfect speaker for hikers.

If you do love the great outdoors, you'll love that this speaker comes with a solid IPX7 rating and dependable 18 hours of battery life, allowing you to go on long hikes without worrying about a wet, dead speaker.

The wireless speaker comes with a USB-C port that is waterproof, so charging is made easy. It also has a Bluetooth version of 5.3, so you can stream high-quality audio no matter where you are.

Speaking of sound, the audio quality of this versatile speaker is second to none. Creative included dual full-range Neodymium drivers so you can hear the best sound quality possible.

If you're an avid hiker and want to hear your favorite music while you're on the move without worrying about your speaker, you should check out the Creative MUVO Go. It comes with a lanyard attachment so you can clip it right onto your backpack or belt buckle and get to hiking.

The MUVO Go also costs less than $100 at the time of writing, making it a great affordable Bluetooth speaker.

7. Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for Bass – W-KING Bluetooth Speaker

SPECS

IP Rating: IPX6

IPX6 Battery Life: 40 Hours

40 Hours Bluetooth Version: 5.0

5.0 Additional Features: 3.5mm Audio Jack

The W-King Bluetooth Speaker stands in a league of its own in our list of best waterproof speakers for a reason: its bass is second to none.

This behemoth of a speaker only weighs 5.3 lbs. but sounds like it could perform at a concert. It even comes with a built-in microphone, so you can use it to make calls. The adjusted braided strap also makes transporting this amazing speaker simple.

The W-King comes with two passive radiators, two subwoofers, and two tweeters, which work together to give you that punchy bass you're looking for. With 50W of bass, you won't get much more from another waterproof speaker.

The W-King even comes with 40 hours of battery life, which is one of the longest on this list. This speaker is less than $100, too; impressive for all the features included.

If you're looking for the best waterproof speaker on this list for bass, none is better than the W-King Bluetooth speaker. It comes with a powerful 50W of bass, 40 hours of battery life, and an IPX6 rating, making this a tremendous speaker for the beach and your next pool party.

The W-King Bluetooth Speaker can give you an audio performance second to none without breaking the bank.

8. Best Budget Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – JBL GO2

SPECS

IP Rating: IX7

IX7 Battery Life: 5 Hours

5 Hours Bluetooth Version: 4.1

4.1 Additional Features: Speakerphone Included

At less than $40 at the time of writing, the JBL GO2 is the cheapest option on our list by far. Just because they won't cost you an arm and a leg doesn't mean you're not getting a great speaker, however.

The JBL GO2 is a perfect entry into the world of the best waterproof speakers, providing stereo sound on a tiny budget. It comes with a speakerphone built-in, so you can use it for phone calls as well.

The JBL GO2 weighs in around 6 ounces, making it one of the lightest choices on our list. Its borderline weightlessness makes it a perfect choice for anyone who wants to bring a speaker without carrying too much.

The GO2 comes in 5 colors and even features an audio-cable input so you can plug your music in directly if your Bluetooth fails to work.

If you're looking for a great waterproof speaker and don't want to break the bank, look no further than the JBL GO2. This speaker is great for everyone, including hikers, pool-goers, and beach-enjoyers alike.

At less than $40 at the time of writing, you won't find many better deals elsewhere. Check out the JBL GO2 if you want to increase your overall audio performance without increasing how much weight you have to carry.

9. Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for Adaptive Sound – Bose SoundLink Flex

SPECS

IP Rating: IP67

IP67 Battery Life: 12 Hours

12 Hours Bluetooth Version: 4.2

4.2 Additional Features: Bose Companion App

Bose has another great portable speaker in their lineup, the Bose SoundLink Flex. As far as wireless Bluetooth speakers go, there aren't many better than this one.

The Bose SoundLink Flex comes with a good battery life, a great IP67 rating, and a reliable Bluetooth 4.2 connection. It also comes with Bose Connect App compatibility, so you can control and customize your SoundLink Flex all from your phone or tablet.

If you like using your portable speakers to make phone calls, you're in luck with the SoundLink Flex; Bose includes a small microphone so that you can receive calls or use voice commands.

Bose also includes a private, custom algorithm that reads the room to adapt its overall sound and better fit your environment. It also comes with a utility loop so you can hook it onto your pants, backpack, or anything else that can support a light 1.3 lbs.

The Bose SoundLink Flex is the best portable speaker on this list for adaptive sound. Bose included some of the best AI in this speaker to give you a sound unlike any other. It also comes with a strong IP67 rating so you should never be too worried about this speaker taking damage.

Check out the Bose SoundLink Flex if you want one of the best waterproof speakers for playing adaptive, distortion-free sound.

10. Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for Battery Life – Soundcore Anker Motion Boom Plus

SPECS

IP Rating: IP67

IP67 Battery Life: 20 Hours

20 Hours Bluetooth Version: 5.3

5.3 Additional Features: 3.5mm Aux Input

The Soundcore Anker Motion Boom Plus is a great speaker for its long battery life. At 20 hours, you can almost play this speaker all day long. It comes with a power bank, too, so you can use it to power your other devices while it plays all of your favorite hits.

The Motion Boom Plus also has an auxiliary input, so you can use a wired connection with it as well. With an IP67 rating, this speaker is waterproof and dust-proof.

Soundcore included their PartyCast 2.0 technology with the Motion Boom Plus, allowing you to connect an unlimited amount of Soundcore speakers to create great sound quality.

The Motion Boom Plus comes with a companion app for further customization, including 4 different EQ modes you can experiment with. With Anker'sPowerlQ2.0 technology, the Motion Boom Plus can charge quickly as well.

The Soundcore Anker Motion Boom Plus is a great addition to our waterproof speakers list. It comes with good sound quality and long battery life, making this speaker great for anyone who wants to enjoy their music for an extended period outside.

You can further customize your listening experience through your mobile device as well. Check out the Soundcore Anker Motion Boom Plus if you want one of the best waterproof speakers around.

Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers Buyer's Guide

When you're looking to get your hands on a great waterproof Bluetooth speaker, there are a couple of key factors you should consider.

The best Bluetooth waterproof speakers all have a good IP rating, a reliable battery life, great sound quality, and reliable connectivity and range.

IP Rating

The IP rating indicates the level of water and dust resistance a speaker has. It's expressed as "IP" followed by two numbers (e.g., IPX7).

The first number refers to dust protection (0-6), and the second number relates to water resistance (0-9). For waterproof speakers, look for a high water resistance rating, such as IPX7 or IPX8, which means the speaker can handle immersion in water for a specified period without damage.

Battery Life

Check the speaker's battery life, which is typically measured in hours. Consider how long you plan to use the speaker on a single charge, as this can affect its usability for outdoor activities. Longer battery life is generally better for extended use between charges.

Sound Quality

Sound quality is a crucial factor in choosing any speaker. Pay attention to specifications like wattage (measured in watts), frequency response range (e.g., 20Hz-20kHz), and the number and size of drivers (speakers).

A speaker with higher wattage and a broader frequency response range may produce clearer and more robust sound.

Reliable Connectivity and Range

Ensure that the speaker supports Bluetooth connectivity, and check the version (e.g., Bluetooth 4.0, 5.0, or higher) for compatibility with your devices.

Also, consider the Bluetooth range, which indicates how far you can be from the speaker while maintaining a stable connection. A longer range can be particularly useful for outdoor activities where you might have your device at a distance from the speaker.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I use it in the pool or the shower?

It depends on the IPX rating of the speaker. Speakers with an IPX7 or higher rating are generally safe for use around water, including in the shower and by the pool. However, always check the manufacturer's guidelines for any specific usage recommendations.

How far can I be from the speaker and still maintain a Bluetooth connection?

Bluetooth range varies among speakers, but most have a range of around 30 feet (10 meters). Some high-end models offer extended ranges of up to 100 feet (30 meters) or more. Keep in mind that obstacles like walls and interference from other devices can affect the Bluetooth range.

What is the sound quality like on waterproof Bluetooth speakers?

Sound quality varies based on the speaker's size, design, and components. Generally, larger speakers with more drivers tend to produce better sound quality with deeper bass and clearer highs.

Conclusion

A great waterproof Bluetooth speaker can make your next pool party a blast. You can find the best by looking at their IP rating, battery life, sound quality, and connectivity.

Our #1 pick for the best Waterproof Bluetooth speaker is the JBL Xtreme 3 for its amazing sound quality and overall resistance to water and dust.