7 Best Snare Drums of 2024

Across nearly all genres of music, no song is complete without a great snare sound. But the ideal snare drum for one drummer won't necessarily be the ideal snare for the next drummer.

Because there are so many different considerations when it comes to buying a snare drum for your kit, I decided to rank 7 of the best snare drums available today.

The Ludwig Supraphonic LM402 takes the number one spot. You can fine-tune this snare to fit just about any situation, and its build quality is just remarkable.

Stick around after the list for a buyer's guide and FAQ section so that you'll have everything you need to find the best snare drum for you. Let's hit it!

Best Snare Drums

SPECS

Triple-flanged hoops

Aluminum shell

Chrome finish

The Ludwig Supraphonic LM402 is an incredible snare that is wildly popular. And it's no wonder why. This was the go-to snare drum for legendary drummer John Bonham of Led Zeppelin fame, who has become known as one of the most musically inventive drummers in rock and roll history.

When you think of the qualities of a great snare, this Ludwig really hits the nail on the head. It's bright with a crisp attack and full sound. If you tune this Ludwig snare accordingly, you can play just about any genre of music with it and it will sound right at home in the mix.

They're available in several different colors, all of which look sleek and professional to match the pro-level sounds they create. The chrome-plated aluminum shell sounds cavernous, especially when open, so it can really fill the sonic spectrum with a huge sound.

The hoops are triple-flanged, and it has a chrome-plated, seamless beaded shell. It sounds great, looks great, and is remarkably sturdy. Because let's be honest – you need a snare that's sturdily built so that you can bash it as hard as you need to without having to worry.

The Ludwig has a wide tuning range, allowing you to play anything from metal drums to jazz drums with it. Versatility and rock-solid performance quality are the name of the game here.

SPECS

Black nickel plating

Steel hoops with Starclassic lugs

Brass shell

Brass snare drums are subtly different from steel snare drums, and you'll be able to hear that difference in the sound they produce. Brass snares tend to have a little more warmth in the midrange and slightly longer sustain than other types of snares.

This makes brass snares a great fit for all sorts of genres, including reggae, Latin, fusion, rock, and punk.

The Tama S.L.P. takes the spot for best brass snare drum because it has so many great qualities and no real shortcomings. It sounds fantastic and has a beautiful 1.5mm brass shell.

Brass shells in general are very punchy, but the Tama S.L.P. is even punchier than most. This snare is super loud, which makes it a great fit for a full band that's not afraid to let loose. The Tama is the best brass snare I've ever played when it comes to rock, punk, and metal.

A powerful attack means this snare will cut through the mix, as a great snare is supposed to do.

With black nickel plating and brass snare wires, the drum looks as cool as it sounds. Aesthetically, it's a great fit for anything aggressive or high-energy. You'll be able to look cool as you use it to blow people away with your grooves and fills.

If brass snares appeal to you, and you like to play loud, then definitely give the Tama S.P.L. a try.

SPECS

Solid mahogany shell

6in x 14in

Multi-step throw-off

Here's a snare that marches to the beat of its own drum. Really though, this is quite a unique snare for several reasons.

Firstly, it's made by Mapex Design Lab, which has an interesting aesthetic approach that many people love. The shell is solid black, and it comes with a black velvet carrying bag.

In addition, the snare comes with an information card that tells you some details as well as the inspiration behind the drum's design. It was designed by Jeff Hamilton, a legendary session drummer who has played for the likes of Michael Bublé and even Paul McCartney.

More importantly than that, however, is this snare's material: The shell is made from solid mahogany. This gives it a one-of-a-kind tonal character that is warm and inviting. It's powerful, but less biting than some other snares out there that have super strong attack.

This makes the Mapex a great fit for jazz and other lighter genres. It's smooth and full of character, and it doesn't sound like it's trying to compete with the rest of the drum set for who can be the loudest.

What's more, it has a multi-step throw-off that gives you several different tension options. You can really fine-tune your snare tone with the Mapex Maximus, which is a quality I always love to have in a snare, especially if I'm playing a piece with a little more finesse or nuance.

The triple-flanged hoops make the Maximus snare durable despite its shell being made of wood rather than metal. Overall, it's a very elegantly constructed snare, and it performs just as well as it looks, if not better!

SPECS

2.3mm triple-flanged hoops

Beaded steel shell

6.5in x 14in

Our top choice on this list is an amazing snare drum, and it will do you no wrong, but many players out there are looking for something that is more budget-friendly.

If this is you, then try the Ludwig Supralite. It's the budget version of the Ludwig Supraphonic, and has almost everything there is to love about the Supraphonic, but at a much more affordable price point.

If you're in the market for a budget snare, then it goes without saying you want the most bang for your buck overall. The Ludwig Supralite is a great choice for that because it is a safe option with good overall sound quality.

If you're compiling your own budget drum kit, the snare drum, kick drum, kick pedal, and hi-hat are the most important drum parts that you don't want to skimp on. So with the Ludwig Supralite, you can rest assured that you've got one of the most important aspects of your kit covered.

It has a sturdy stand and a chrome-plated steel shell. You can wail away on it and it will continue to sound good for years. You can also replace the snare drum head with a higher-quality head in order to get a much more professional sound.

I recommend doing this with almost any snare you buy, especially those that are more budget-friendly. Generally, good snare drum heads like the Remo Emperor or Evans are going to give you a better sound than the heads that come with the snare.

SPECS

5in x 14in

Poplar/maple shell

1.6mm triple-flanged hoops

At around $25 less than the Ludwig, the Pearl Casey Cooper Signature Igniter is another great snare drum for stretching your budget to its absolute limits - and being happy you did.

All in all, this is a fantastic maple snare drum that is a great value for the money. Its maple/poplar shell provides a warm, resonant tone, and its brass fittings help keep everything together.

The snare comes with a Casey Cooper drum rudiments poster, which is a nice resource for newer drummers. Since newer drummers are the ones who will be most interested in a budget-friendly snare, it was a nice accessory to include.

The snare itself is lightweight and relatively small, so it's convenient to deal with when setting up your kit. Despite its small size, it still packs a crisp sound with a lot of high-end.

Being able to cut through the mix for less than $200? Now that ain't bad.

SPECS

6.5in x 14in

2.3mm triple flanged hoops

Snare head: Pork Pie by Remo

The Pork Pie Big Black Brass Snare will absolutely blow you away. It's one of the best mid-budget snare drums on the market.

For budget-savvy drummers who like the sound of a brass snare, I highly recommend you give this one a try. It's large and loud with a chrome-plated brass shell. This gives it a full, resonant tone and allows you to achieve some really punchy snare hits.

It comes with the Pork Pie snare head by Remo, a snare head that is a cut above most other snare heads that come with snares off the shelf. It also has custom-made snare wires that allow you to be very articulate with your playing.

It's an all-around great snare because you can play it loud or soft and it will give you a warm, full tone every time. A snare that sounds natural in a metal song and a reggae song is a very versatile snare indeed.

The Pork Pie Big Black Brass snare is heavy and sturdy, so it's a great choice for hard rock and metal. Its warmer tone makes it easy to hear your ghost notes and other types of flourishes.

SPECS

8in x 14in

Brass-ended true-tone snare wires

Triple flanged 3mm hoops

DW has been one of the most popular high-end snare brands for 30 some years, and it's no question why. In some sense, they've set the standard for studio recording quality, and their drums can be heard on professional albums across various genres for decades.

The DW Collector's Series Satin Black Over Brass Snare Drum gets my pick for the best-looking snare on the market. The black satin over brass looks amazing, and it's complemented nicely by the gold lugs and hoops.

Okay so it looks great, but how does it sound?

DW boasts that this snare delivers the "classic studio brass snare sound," and I have to agree with them. It's an 8-inch deep snare, making it extremely loud and resonant. Combine this with its solid brass shell and you've got a snare that will cut through the mix like a razor.

The DW snare is suitable for on-stage performances or studio recordings, and it shines in both settings. it has 50 tension rods for precise tuning, and its brass snare wires make it highly sensitive.

Its magnetic throw-off allows you to seamlessly switch between the open and the closed position, and the 3P butt plate allows you to switch between 3 tension settings.

Put it all together and you've got a top-notch snare that is extremely adjustable to fit any situation. It looks amazing, sounds amazing, and is sure to amaze your audience as well.

Best Snare Drums Buyers Guide

Let's explore the most important qualities to look for in a snare drum. No matter what styles you play, you'll want to make sure your next snare fits all of these criteria so that it meets your needs as a drummer.

Budget

Budget is going to be the first major consideration for most players. So what is a reasonable budget for a snare drum?

You can find decent snares in the $150 to $200 range. These are suitable for most beginners or hobbyists.

Professional snares usually fall in the $300 to $500 range. Finally, high-end snares can be $600 to $1000.

Snare Depth

The snare depth affects the size and weight of the snare, but more importantly than that, it helps determine the snare's tone.

Deeper snares are louder, fuller, and more resonant. You can use them to achieve a high volume, and generally, a full, warm tone.

More shallow snares (5in or so) are of course more lightweight, and they also have a less resonant tone. As long as they have a strong attack and defined high end though, they can still be great snares that cut through the mix as intended.

There is no ideal snare depth, it really comes down to preference. So try out snares of a few different depths to see which one you like best.

Shell Material

The most common snare shell materials are metals like brass and aluminum, woods like maple or poplar, and acrylic. Some shells are "hybrid," or comprised of various materials.

Once again, no material is objectively better than any other; they simply have their own characteristics, and you can choose which ones sound best to you.

Brass shells are particularly resonant, and aluminum shells have nice cutting high-end qualities to them. Wood shells are balanced and full of warmth, and acrylic shells produce bright, focused tones.

Snare Wires

The wires are what determine the snare's tension, which has a large effect on the drum's tonality. They can be made of various materials like steel or brass, and they can increase or decrease the snare's projection.

How loud and impactful do you want your snare to be? Tighter wires will provide more tension and increase the drum's projection. It's case-by-case, so it's always nice if you're able to try out the snare first to see firsthand how loud it is.

Brand Reputation

Brand reputation is perhaps the most important consideration when it comes to buying any piece of musical gear. There are so many different qualities to consider, but a well-trusted brand is likely to create good products across the board.

When it comes to snare drums, some of the most reputable brands are DW, Ludwig, Pearl, and Tama. Yamaha is another great one that even has solid options in the low- to mid-budget range.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What size snare drum should I choose?

The depth of your snare drum has effects on its overall tone. To find out what snare depth is ideal for you, determine what tonal characteristics are most fitting for your band's sound.

Deeper snares will sound louder and fuller, so they're more fitting for genres like hard rock and metal where you'll be competing with a very loud full band. More shallow snares might be more fitting for softer genres like jazz or reggae.

Does the drum head affect the snare's sound?

Absolutely! The drum head has a huge effect on the snare's sound, even having a transformative effect in many cases.

One way to take a budget snare to the next level is to buy a more high-quality snare head. It's kind of like replacing the wheels and bearings on a skateboard so it goes faster and smoother.

How can I achieve a tighter snare sound?

You can adjust the tension on your snare and make sure it's tuned properly. This will give you a nice, snappy tone.

Another way to improve your tone and make it tighter is to use a tone control ring. These are affordable planting rings that rest on top of your snare head. They decrease the sustain of the snare so that it doesn't ring out as much.

This can be very useful in making your kit sound just a little more professional.

In Conclusion

I hope you've enjoyed this list of the best snare drums available today. Hopefully you can use it to find the best snare drum for your particular needs.

When in doubt, the Ludwig Supraphonic will not steer you wrong. It's been a highly beloved snare for decades thanks to its impeccable build quality and versatility.

Now go grab one of these snares so you can start playing right away!