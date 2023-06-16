6 Best Sound Proof Panels of 2023

Are you looking to soundproof your recording or practice space?

Well, soundproof panels are the best way to minimize noise pollution and improve the sound quality of any room.

In this article, we’re going to take you through the best soundproof panels currently on the market and we’ll also provide you with some useful tips to bear in mind when you’re shopping for panels.

Our top pick is the TroyStudio Acoustic Studio Absorption Foam Panels. They’re incredibly effective at absorbing sound and enhancing the overall sound of your space.

Let’s take an in-depth look at the best soundproof panels for 2023.

Best Sound Proof Panels

1. Best Overall – TroyStudio Acoustic Studio Absorption Foam Panels

SPECS

Noise reduction coefficient (NRC): 0.75

0.75 Thickness: 2″

2″ Installation difficulty: Easy to cut and install

Easy to cut and install Fire-rated: Yes

These acoustic foam panels are the best overall for several reasons. Not only do they greatly reduce noise pollution, but they also make a big difference to the acoustic performance of your studio.

They’re constructed from dense open-cell foam that’s perfect for both dampening sound and canceling out room echo and reverb. So, if you record in a room with a lot of natural reverb, these are the best acoustic foam panels for you.

They have a high NRC of 0.75 that dramatically improves the sound clarity in your space leading to better audio monitoring and enhanced frequency response.

These TroyStudio acoustic panels are really easy to cut and install using adhesive spray, which is sold separately. The ease of installation makes them the perfect choice for all environments, including recording studios, home studios, and vocal booths.

One downside is that they’re only available in black, but this color seamlessly blends into any setting.

The dimensions are 12″ x 12″ x 2″, and each panel weighs 0.13 lbs which means they can be installed on both walls and ceilings.

2. Best for Those on a Budget – Pro Studio Acoustics Wedge Foams

SPECS

Noise reduction coefficient (NRC): 0.65

0.65 Thickness: 2″

2″ Installation difficulty: Easy

Easy Fire-rated: Yes

If you’re looking for sound-dampening panels that won’t break the bank, then look no further than Pro Studio Acoustics Wedge Foams.

A 12-pack of these acoustic panels will set you back just $69.99 on Amazon (pricing at the time of writing).

One of the best things about them is that they arrive uncompressed. This is quite rare as most acoustic foam panels you buy online are shipped compressed.

The benefit of uncompressed acoustic panels is that you don’t need to wait around for them to expand. You can simply install them and start using them right away.

These panels don’t just absorb sound. They’re also excellent at increasing the sound quality of your recording space. Once installed, they effectively decrease flutter echoes and standing sound waves in small to medium-sized spaces.

Unlike the TroyStudio acoustic foam panels, Pro Studio Acoustics Wedge Foams come in several colors.

In your 12-pack of sound panels, you can choose to have six panels in one color and six in another. The color combinations include purple and charcoal and teal and charcoal.

So, you can arrange them to create interesting patterns.

These acoustic panels come in 12″ x 12″ x 2″ dimensions. This makes them a great choice for spaces of any size.

3. Best for Home Recording Studios – Auralex Acoustics Studiofoam Wedgies

SPECS

Noise reduction coefficient (NRC): 0.75

0.75 Thickness: 2″

2″ Installation difficulty: Very easy

Very easy Fire-rated: Yes

Auralex Acoustics is regarded as one of the best brands for sound treatment solutions, and Auralex Acoustics Studiofoam Wedgies doesn’t disappoint.

Their excellent NRC rating of 0.75 means they’re perfect sound-dampening panels for your home recording studio walls. They can be used to improve the sound quality of loud music and quieter activities like singing.

Like the Pro Studio Acoustics Wedge Foams, these acoustic panels reduce flutter echoes and standing sound waves. Plus, they absorb sound at a high rate to keep typical background noises to a minimum.

As with the previous inclusions on our list, the sound panels measure 12″ x 12″ x 2″, and each pack has 24 panels. As a result, they can cover 24 square feet of space in total. As you can see, they should fit comfortably in most home recording studios.

4. Best for Versatility – Sonic Acoustics Hexagon Acoustic Panels

SPECS

Noise reduction coefficient (NRC): 0.92

0.92 Thickness: 0.4″

0.4″ Installation difficulty: Easy to install using double-sided tape or spray adhesive

Easy to install using double-sided tape or spray adhesive Fire-rated: Yes

Sonic Acoustics Hexagon Acoustic Panels are the best acoustic foam panels for various uses.

They can be easily installed anywhere within your recording space, including the walls, ceiling, floor, and even behind furniture. This makes them particularly useful if you’re short on space.

The hexagon shape is visually appealing and simple to cut if you want to reduce its size.

They’re made from high-density polyester fiber and work well as sound-dampening panels. The high sound absorption rate will surely boost the sound quality in your room and decrease echoes.

The hexagon foam panels measure 14″ x 12″ x 0.4″ and have a very high NRC of 0.92.

One of the best things about them is that you won’t have to replace them for a very long time. They’re designed to be flame retardant, non-slip, odorless, fade resistant, and corrosion resistant.

5. Best for Aesthetic Appeal – Dekiru Acoustic Panels

SPECS

Noise reduction coefficient (NRC): 0.92

0.92 Thickness: 0.4″

0.4″ Installation difficulty: Easy to install with adhesive and no screws required

Easy to install with adhesive and no screws required Fire-rated: Yes

Far from being works of art, acoustic panels are usually all about form rather than function. However, Dekiru Acoustic Panels actually add to the visual appeal of a room.

They’re available in various fun colors, including pink, orange, green, and dark purple. The neat hexagon design also means that they can easily be slotted together to form a block of color.

Don’t be fooled, though. These acoustic panels don’t just look good, they’re also highly functional.

Their sound absorption rate is incredibly high, and these panels block out most undesired sound reflection.

In terms of dimensions, they measure 14″ x 13″ x 0.4″, which means they’re much thinner than the acoustic panels from TroyStudio, Pro Studio Acoustics, and Auralex Acoustics.

In many panels, this would reduce their sound absorption performance. Yet, the NRC rating of 0.92 shows that this isn’t the case with these panels.

The 0.4″ thickness means they can easily be slotted behind equipment and furniture.

6. Best for Installing on the Ceiling – IZO Acoustic Egg-Crate Tiles

SPECS

Noise reduction coefficient (NRC): 0.40

0.40 Thickness: 1.5″ – 2″ at highest and lowest points

1.5″ – 2″ at highest and lowest points Installation difficulty: Easy to install in tricky places

Easy to install in tricky places Fire-rated: Yes

These acoustic tiles from IZO have the lowest NRC on our list but are still impressive. The 2″ thickness of the foam panels reduces reflections and reverb nicely, and the egg-crate design is great for sound absorption.

They’re also very lightweight, making them perfect for installation on the walls and ceilings of recording studios.

Plus, the egg-crate design of these acoustic foam panels means that they’re still effective when installed on ceilings that aren’t parallel to the floor.

This shape allows the panels to diffuse and scatter sound waves regardless of the ceiling’s orientation.

IZO’s acoustic panels come in gray, which isn’t too exciting but fits in well with most decor.

Best Sound Proof Panels Buyer’s Guide

There are several factors that you need to take into consideration when shopping for soundproof panels. The most important factor is the soundproofing ability of the panels and their effect on the sound quality of your space.

Still, there are other things to consider. Let’s take a look at some tips to get you up to speed.

Noise Reduction Coefficient (NRC)

When you’re looking for soundproof panels, the first thing to check is the NRC. This number ranges from 0 to 1, and it measures the sound absorption efficiency of the product.

You’ll see the NRC displayed as a decimal, which directly relates to the percentage of sound absorbed by the panels.

For example, acoustic foam panels with an NRC of 0.80 absorb 80% of the sound they’re exposed to.

So, you should look for acoustic panels with an NRC as close to 1 as possible. If you buy a soundproof panel with an NRC of 0.20, it will be pretty useless.

Panel Thickness

The thickness of the foam panels you buy isn’t the be-all-and-end-all for effectiveness. However, it is important.

Generally, the thicker the panel is, the better it will be at absorbing sound. 2″ panels are the industry standard, so you should usually look out for this amount of thickness when buying soundproof panels.

There are some exceptions to the rule, though.

For instance, the Dekiru Acoustic Panels we reviewed earlier are only 0.4″ thick yet have an NRC of 0.92. Despite being thin, they’re as good at absorbing sound as many 2″ panels.

Still, thicker panels are usually better at preventing sound from escaping through walls and ceilings. If this is your primary aim, you should buy panels at least 2″ thick panels with a high NRC.

Panel Material

The material of the soundproof panels you buy is another important factor to consider. The material that’s best for you depends on your soundproofing needs.

Generally, the best all-around option is acoustic foam panels like the ones we’ve reviewed above. They’re incredibly versatile and can be used to soundproof many different environments. This includes recording studios, control rooms, home recording studios, and even home cinemas.

However, there are other options available that are also effective.

Fiberglass is frequently used to create soundproof panels and is great at stopping sound from leaving and entering a space. The main issue with fiberglass panels is that they’re more expensive and more difficult to install than foam ones.

Mass-Loaded Vinyl (MLV) is another material that’s often used for soundproof panels. Whole panels can be constructed from it or added to foam panels to increase their performance.

The best acoustic foam panels often include a layer of MLV, so this is something to look out for when you’re shopping around.

Panel Dimensions

You always need to make sure that you take the dimensions of acoustic panels into consideration before you purchase them.

This guarantees that they’ll be the right size for the room you will use them in. To get the best results out of the panels, you should aim for high coverage.

Once you’ve assessed the thickness of the panels, you need to check the length and width. The three most common sizes for soundproof panels are 12″ x 12″ and 24″ x 24″ squares and 24″ x 48″ rectangles.

Before you buy your panels, you should measure the area where you want to install them. You’ll then be able to decide which size is best suited to your space.

The good thing about panels made of foam is that they’re usually easy to cut. This means that you can adjust them if you get the size slightly wrong.

Surface Pattern

Another thing to take into account is the surface of the soundproof panels. Some panels have flat surfaces, while others have engraved surfaces that create different shapes.

This has an impact on the way the panels work.

For example, acoustic panels with wedged surfaces are able to scatter sound waves rather than simply absorb or reflect them. This makes them ideal if you plan to install the panels on an uneven surface.

Fire-Testing and Fire-Rating

Before buying soundproof panels, you need to ensure that they’ve been fire-tested and have a fire rating.

Manufacturers and online stores display this information quite prominently, as it’s so important.

If you can’t find this information about a particular product, then you should avoid buying it.

Soundproof panels are installed on your walls and ceiling, so it’s absolutely essential that they’ve been fire-tested. This is something you should never compromise on.

Appearance

Of course, you want your recording space to look as good as possible. Since your soundproof panels will be a dominant feature, they need to be aesthetically pleasing and effective.

The most common colors that you’ll find when shopping for panels are gray and black. Although they might not seem like the most adventurous colors, they do tend to fit with the color schemes of most rooms.

If you’re looking for panels that will add some vibrancy to your space, then find a product with various color options. Plenty of panels are available that come in more lively colors like red, yellow, and blue.

You should also consider what shape you want your panels to be. Hexagonal panels allow you to create more interesting patterns than standard square or rectangle panels.

Cost and Budget

You need to work out your budget before you start shopping for soundproof panels. This means measuring your space so that you know how many panels you’re likely to need.

There are many options if you’re on a tight budget. Just make sure that you check the quality of the panels if they’re very cheap. If they seem way below what you’d expect to pay, then they might have a low NRC.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Are there any maintenance requirements for soundproof panels?

Once your soundproof panels are installed, they require almost no maintenance. However, if you have dirty foam panels, you can wash them using isopropyl alcohol.

Where can soundproof panels be used?

Soundproof panels can be used on any room’s ceiling, walls, and floors. They’re most commonly used in professional recording studios and home recording studios.

How do I install soundproofing panels?

The ease of installing acoustic panels depends on the type of panels you buy. Some panels need to be hung or attached with screws. Most foam panels can be installed using adhesive spray or double-sided tape.

This is one of the major advantages of foam panels. Their light weight means that screws aren’t usually required for installation. Heavier panels made from materials like fiberglass typically need to be screwed to a wall or hung from a wall.

Conclusion

The best overall soundproof panels are the TroyStudio Acoustic Studio Absorption Foam Panels. This is because of their high NRC, how easy they are to install, and the fact they work well in pretty much any setting.

Still, if you’re on a tight budget, then the Pro Studio Acoustics Wedge Foams are an excellent alternative. Their NRC may be a fair bit lower than the TroyStudio panels, but they do a really good job nonetheless.

Remember, when you’re shopping for the best acoustic treatment for your studio, some of the most important things to consider are the NRC, thickness, and fire rating of the panels. If you pay attention to these factors, you can’t go wrong.