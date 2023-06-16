Hatebreed Reveal 20 Years of Brutality Anniversary Tour Dates

Get ready for an electrifying tour as Hatebreed is set to embark on a journey through their album, The Rise of Brutality. The band has announced new dates for their upcoming 20 Years of Brutality Tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

The 21-date trek will kick off on September 2 in Albany, New York, making stops in Grand Rapids, Montreal, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, and Orlando before wrapping on September 24 in Tampa Florida. Joining Hatebreed on the tour will be supporting acts Terror, Vein.FM, and Jesus Piece.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since the release of The Rise of Brutality album,” says singer Jamey Jasta. “These songs are always fun to play and we’re looking forward to adding some of them to the set that we’ve previously either never or rarely played live. Plus, it’s always a bonus having Terror on the tour along with Vein.fm and Jesus Piece. This will make this tour an event not to be missed!”

The Grammy-nominated act recently celebrated a milestone with the song “Looking Down The Barrel Of Today,” which has surpassed 75+ million global streams on Spotify alone. To date, the track is the band’s single biggest career streaming track.

Tickets for 20 Years of Brutality Tour go on sale on Friday, June 16 at 10 am local time. Tickets are available, here.

HATEBREED ON TOUR:

WITH TERROR, Vein.FM, + JESUS PIECE:



9/2 — Albany, NY — Born Dead Fest @ Empire Live*

9/3 — Quebec City, QC — Theatre Capitole

9/4 — Montreal, QC — Olympia

9/5 — Toronto, ON — Danforth Music Hall

9/6 — Pontiac, MI — Crofoot Ballroom

9/7 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave

9/8 — Grand Rapids, MI — Intersection

9/9 — Buffalo, NY — Town Ballroom

9/10 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom

9/12 — Nashville, TN — Eastside Bowl

9/13 — Cincinnati, OH — Bogarts

9/14 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre

9/15 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Soundstage

9/16 — Worcester, MA — New England Metal Fest @ Palladium*

9/17 — Philadelphia, PA — Franklin Music Hall

9/19 — Knoxville, TN — The Mill & Mine

9/20 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade (Heaven)

9/21 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

9/22 — Birmingham, AL — Furnace Fest*

9/23 — Orlando, FL — The Beacham

9/24 — Tampa, FL — The Orpheum

*Festival Dates

Photo courtesy Atom Splitter PR