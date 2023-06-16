8 Best Studio Desks for Producers of 2023

Organizing your space for music production can be difficult, especially if you have a lot of gear. A good studio desk solves this problem by giving you a dedicated creative space for your equipment.

If you’re looking for the best studio desk to organize your music production equipment, we have them right here.

In this article we’re going to go over the best studio desks for music production, looking for key features of what makes a studio desk work. The best studio desks for music are durable and stable, offer built-in cable management, and plenty of rack space.

Our number one choice for best studio desks is the Zaor Miza Z Studio Desk due to its versatility and solid wood applications.

The right studio desk will allow you to organize your equipment while making it easier to access the tools and instruments you need when you need them.

Keep reading to find the specific studio desk that works best for you.

Best Studio Desks for Producers

1. Best Overall Studio Desk – Zaor Miza Z Studio Desk

SPECS

Cable Management: Cable tray in the back

Cable tray in the back Build Quality: Solid wood applications with melamine-faced chipboard panels

Solid wood applications with melamine-faced chipboard panels Ergonomics: Massive roll-out drawer

Massive roll-out drawer Size: 72.3″ x 33.6″ x 33.5″

The Zaor Miza Z studio desk comes in as the best overall studio desk on our list for a good reason – it’s great at everything it does. The solid wood applications make for a durable desk that can last for years, no matter how often you use it.

The roll-out drawer is perfect for DJ controllers, mixers, or anything else you might want to place on your studio desk.

Studio desks for music production have wide price ranges, with the cheapest usually under $200 and the most expensive soaring past $3,000! The Miza Z comes right in the middle at $1,349 at the time of writing, which is a reasonable price for a reliable piece of studio furniture.

If you’re looking for the best overall desk on this list, look no further than the Zaor Miza Z Studio Desk.

2. Best Expensive Studio Desk – Argosy Dual 15k-803 Studio Workstation Desk

SPECS

Cable Management: Enclosed utility area to protect cabling

Enclosed utility area to protect cabling Build Quality: Steel legs with mahogany or black trim

Steel legs with mahogany or black trim Ergonomics: Adjustable height with QWERTY keyboard space

Adjustable height with QWERTY keyboard space Size: 94″ x 50″ x 29.25″

The Argosy Dual 15k-803 Studio Workstation Desk is easily the best studio desk on this list and off of it – if money is no object. If it is, the $3,489.99 price tag might just be out of your budget. While the Dual 15k-803 might be expensive, it is certainly worth it.

Starting with the build quality, Argosy’s Dual 15 series all come with steel legs to give your desk and the equipment on it the solid, unwavering support it needs.

The desk itself is huge with an astounding 94 in. wingspan, 50 in. depth, and nearly 30 in. between the ground and armrests.

If you have enough room and money isn’t a problem, buy the Argosy Dual 15k-803 Studio Workstation Desk. It’s a great workstation for anyone looking for a dedicated studio desk.

3. Most Ergonomic Studio Desk – Studio RTA Producer Station

SPECS

Cable Management: Cable organizers in back

Cable organizers in back Build Quality: Steel frame

Steel frame Ergonomics: Wide slide-out keyboard shelf

Wide slide-out keyboard shelf Size: 72″ x 41″ x 30″

While all music studio desks want to be ergonomic, none do it better than the Studio RTA Producer Station. It comes with a slide-out keyboard tray, an incredible 33U in rack space altogether, and can be moved around your studio space easily due to its 8 separate casters.

The Producer Station has two shelves: a top shelf perfect for speakers and monitors and a lower shelf with a computer monitor or any other equipment you may need. The work surface is also one of the largest on this list at 72″ x 30″ x 30″.

The steel frame is exceptionally strong, too, making this desk durable for years to come. The Producer Station also comes with handy headphone hooks built in, saving you from having to attach them yourself.

If you want one of the most ergonomic studio desks on the market for your studio space, check out the Studio RTA Producer Station.

4. Best Budget Studio Desk – On-Stage WS7500RB Workstation

SPECS

Cable Management: N/A

N/A Build Quality: Wood and steel

Wood and steel Ergonomics: Elevated monitor shelves with slide-out keyboard tray

Elevated monitor shelves with slide-out keyboard tray Size: 43″ x 38″ x 23.5″

Many studio desks are priced well above $1,000, with the rest usually priced above $500 at least. The On-Stage WS7500RB Workstation is only $279 at the time of writing, almost a quarter of what music studio desks normally cost.

It may be inexpensive, but the WS7500RB is anything but cheap. The wood and steel design adds to its build quality, giving you a stable and reliable platform studio desk to work from. The “Z” frame support also ensures stability while you’re in the middle of your creative process.

The upper and lower shelves and the slide-out keyboard tray make all the difference in a good music producer desk.

While it may not be as fancy as the Argosy Dual 15k, the On-Stage WS7500RB Workstation is a solid music production desk for anyone who wants a good desk without breaking the bank.

5. Best Standing Studio Desk – BK Media Height-Adjustable Work Station

SPECS

Cable Management: N/A

N/A Build Quality: Chipboard, steel, plastic

Chipboard, steel, plastic Ergonomics: Spring-assisted lift

Spring-assisted lift Size: 28.4″ x 16.3″ x 4.7″–19.7″

The standing desk has become popular in the last decade for office workers who don’t want to sit while they’re working. They’re not just for office workers, as the BK Media Height-Adjustable Work Station is the perfect standing studio desk for any music producer.

The BK Work Station comes with a gas-spring lifting mechanism to make height adjustments easy. This music production desk is one of the cheapest on this list at only $199 at the time of writing.

Its low price, adjustable height, and overall design also make this workstation a solid studio desk for beginners.

If you have limited space for a studio desk or just want to try a standing desk, the BK Work Station may be the right fit for you. It’s pretty small at 28.4″ x 16.3″ x 4.7″–19.7″, making it a good fit for a recording space in a home studio.

6. Best Studio Desk for Complex Equipment – Ultimate Support Nucleus 5

SPECS

Cable Management: Open-back with modular build style

Open-back with modular build style Build Quality: MDF (Medium-Density Fiberboard)

MDF (Medium-Density Fiberboard) Ergonomics: Keyboard tray with channels in legs for weight management

Keyboard tray with channels in legs for weight management Size: 101.79″ x 65.3″ x 39.29″

Ultimate Support makes some of the best music studio desks around, and the Nucleus 5 is no exception. The huge studio desk provides 16U of rack space, sonic isolation and decoupling on the desk’s legs, and a beautiful powder coat finish to boot.

The Ultimate Support Nucleus series of studio desks are all designed with high-quality materials and enough space for all your equipment. We chose the Nucleus 5 because it took everything the previous 4 versions did and made it even better.

The Nucleus 5 has a spacious top shelf that will give you more space for all your music equipment. The sleek cable management system also ensures you never get tangled while producing.

If you have a lot of equipment and want to make sure that you can fit it on your desk, the Ultimate Support Nucleus 5 is one of the best studio desk options on the market.

7. Best Studio Desk for Beginners – Armocity Music Studio Desk

SPECS

Cable Management: Velcro tape

Velcro tape Build Quality: Wood and metal

Wood and metal Ergonomics: Solid metal legs with sturdy support bar

Solid metal legs with sturdy support bar Size: 47.3″ x 29.5″ x 19.5″

The Armocity Music Studio Desk has to be the best home studio desk you can get for under $200. It comes with almost everything a new music producer could ask for – plenty of desk space, a keyboard tray for computer keyboards, and an upper shelf connecting to a monitor stand.

While it doesn’t have great cable management features, it does come with a handy strip of Velcro tape that will allow you to tape your cables to the desk, saving you from loose cabling.

One of our favorite Armocity Music Desk features is the outlets – it comes with 3 USB ports and two built-in outlets, allowing you to plug your outboard gear right into the desk.

If you’re one of the dozens of beginning bedroom producers looking for a great desk at a reasonable price, start with the Armocity Music Desk. The base desk works well for music studios and spare rooms alike.

8. Most Durable Studio Desk – Studio RTA Creation Station

SPECS

Cable Management: Open back end with holes to slip cables through

Open back end with holes to slip cables through Build Quality: Metal and wood

Metal and wood Ergonomics: Bottom shelf for printer and computer

Bottom shelf for printer and computer Size: 59.4″ x 37.4″ x 29.5″

The Studio RTA Creation Station differs from the other studio desks on this list. It comes with a metal bottom shelf that is designed to hold printers and computers while you’re in the studio. It also has a keyboard and a higher shelf, perfect for studio monitors.

The Creation Station also has plenty of rack space for you, with 12U to work with. This producer desk isn’t too big either, making it perfect for a spare room at home. The bottom of the desk has 4 wheels, so you can move it with ease.

While all producer desks seek to be durable, none are as tough as the Creation Station. The metal support bars make for a strong music production desk that should last you a decade.

If you want a reliable music desk with plenty of gear space and rack spaces, consider buying the Studio RTA Creation Station.

Best Studio Desks for Producers Buyer’s Guide

If you’re in the market for a great studio desk, there are a couple of key features you should consider.

The best studio desks have plenty of rack space, are ergonomically designed, are stable, and fit your space.

Rack Space

Rack space is essential if you want to be able to mount your gear onto your desk. Some desks come with multiple rack bays, others with a single rack unit.

If you think you will be mounting a lot of rack gear onto your desk, like preamps or convertors, consider buying a studio desk with multiple rack bays.

Ergonomic Design

Ergonomics are incredibly important for music producer desks as producers can be at their desks for hours at a time.

Good studio desks must have some sort of dedicated keyboard tray, multiple shelves for a computer monitor, and rack space to store your music production gear.

If they don’t have these features, desks can be uncomfortable to use for long periods, cutting down your production session. Consider what you need ergonomically before you make your purchase.

Stability

Before you put all your music gear on your desk, you’ll want to make sure it can bear the weight. Some desks can support hundreds of pounds of gear – others have weight capacities of less than 50 lbs.

Make sure you get a good desk made out of quality materials. A desk made from subpar materials may shake, rattle, or worse, collapse while you’re using it.

Size

The size of your desk is dependent on the space you can fit it in. If you’re producing music from your bedroom, you probably can’t fit an enormous desk and may have to buy a smaller one. If you’re producing in a music studio, you can probably afford one of the larger desks on this list.

When you think about how much space you have for a music production desk, you should also consider the accessories that come with it.

MIDI controllers, separate speaker stands, and a studio monitor bridge all take up space, too, so be sure you have room for them before buying a desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can a studio desk be customized or modified?

Most studio desks allow you to customize them in some form. These desks will allow you to add more rack bays, a keyboard tray, or better ways to manage your cables.

You might even be able to adjust their height and swap out old pieces for new ones in an attempt to find your optimal listening position. Modular studio desks will be your best bet.

Can a studio desk handle the weight of my equipment?

If you’re looking to buy music producer desks, check their weight-bearing capacity first.

Equipment can add up in weight quickly, and music producers have some of the heaviest equipment out there.

Each studio desk you look at should tell you its load-bearing capacity, so be sure to check before making your purchase.

Can I use a studio desk for writing?

Just because it’s called a studio desk doesn’t mean you can’t use it for other purposes. If you have a monitor already hooked up, you can even game on your studio desk.

Check out the Eldon Gaming Desk if you want the best of both worlds or the Loring Writing Desk if you want space to write while your produce.

Conclusion

When you’re looking for studio desks, you’ll want to identify your budget and how much space you’re working with before making a purchase.

Ergonomics, build quality, and rack space are all huge factors in your search for a good desk.

If you’re looking for the best studio desks on the market, look no further than the Zaor Miza Z Studio Desk or the Argosy Dual 15 series.