4 Best Vintage Record Players of 2024

Vinyl records have made a huge comeback in the last decade, with the highest sales in over 33 years. As a result, many record collectors are looking for vintage turntables to maximize their nostalgia.

However, it is better to go for vintage-style record players instead of truly old machines. Turntables are sensitive machines that are prone to degrading over time and require maintenance, especially the models made in the past.

They can also be difficult to find, and it may be impossible to find replacement components. That's why it's best to buy modern turntables that have a vintage-style design.

To help you choose the right turntable, we've put together a guide that lists the best vintage turntables (or vintage-styled modern turntables) available today. We'll also cover all the important factors to consider when selecting a turntable since there are many choices to make.

One of our favorite vintage record players is the Music Public Kingdom Vintage Wooden Record Player. This looks super cool, has a built-in light, sounds great, and has stable performance. There's not much else you could ask for!

Although, as you will see, there are many more great models out there – read on to find out!

Best Vintage Record Players

When it comes to vintage-style record players, these are the best on the market. We've included models that cover a range of budgets. And yes, these aren't truly 'vintage' turntables, made in the old days.

These are newer models that take inspiration from older designs – but with modern and more stable components!

SPECS

Type: Semi-auto

Semi-auto Speeds: 33, 45

33, 45 Motor: Belt-Driven

Belt-Driven Features: Wireless, built-in light with 6 colors.

The unique style of this is what I would call future-retro – that's the type of design that manufacturers made in the mid-century, with a futuristic imagination. You could compare it to the style of spaceships in '60s Sci-Fi films - it's just gorgeous.

Looks aside, this record player is also highly functional and offers Bluetooth connectivity, a built-in speaker, and an auto-stop function. The tonearm (and the rest of the design) is incredibly unique and exciting to look at: this thing is sure to turn some heads. A neat feature is the built-in light which can be changed between 6 colors!

SPECS

Type: Automatic all-in-one

Automatic all-in-one Speeds: 33, 45, 78

33, 45, 78 Motor: Belt-driven

Belt-driven Features: Brass gramophone horn, USB recording, surround speakers

If you're looking for a record player with a truly vintage aesthetic, I don't think you'll find anything as old-school as this.

Taking inspiration from ancestral gramophones, this unit packs in a full-sized brass horn - which works as part of the speaker amplification. This is one of the better-sounding units on this list, thanks to the pair of stereo speakers and additional bass speaker - giving you a full 360-degree soundstage.

Don't let the looks deceive you: this is a modern device with all the powers of contemporary technology. It includes an LCD display, Bluetooth, and a USB input. It even comes with a remote control so you can be even more relaxed in your listening sessions.

This is also a hand-made unit - and the quality is high all around. You'll really love this if you're a fan of vintage aesthetics.

SPECS

Type: All-in-one multimedia automatic record player

All-in-one multimedia automatic record player Speeds: 33, 45, 78

33, 45, 78 Motor: Belt-drive

Belt-drive Features: Speakers, wireless, cassette player, CD player, radio, and more.

This is more than just an entry-level turntable, it's a full-blown media center that lets you play music from a huge range of formats. Vinyl, CD, cassette, radio, aux, Bluetooth, this record player basically has everything apart from the kitchen sink!

It comes in 8 different color variations, from black to white, a range of woods, and everything in between. This particular link is for a '40s-style vintage radio-type design that would look perfect in any vintage-styled room!

SPECS

Type: All-in-one manual

All-in-one manual Speeds: 33, 45, 78

33, 45, 78 Motor: Belt-driven

Belt-driven Features: Bluetooth input, aux,

This humble record player is a great entry point into the world of vinyl. Sure, the speakers don't have the widest range, but the quality is decent for the price. The unit also doubles up as a Bluetooth speaker giving it some extra functionality. It also has a handy auto-stop.

Best Vintage Record Players Buyers Guide

A vintage-style record player can add a touch of nostalgia to your listening experience, marrying the charm of yesteryear with today’s technology. There are a lot of variations and key features to consider, so make sure you check out this comprehensive guide to help you find the perfect match.

Key Record Player Types

You'll find that record players come in a few main types.

Types of Players:

There are two main styles of record players:

All-in-One Units: These models combine a record player with built-in speakers, the required amps and preamps, and sometimes extra features like radio, cassette players, and Bluetooth connectivity. These types of record players are ideal for beginners who want a simple, affordable package, and aren't interested in changing parts of the setup later on.

These models combine a record player with built-in speakers, the required amps and preamps, and sometimes extra features like radio, cassette players, and Bluetooth connectivity. These types of record players are ideal for beginners who want a simple, affordable package, and aren't interested in changing parts of the setup later on. Turntables: These are focused purely on playing vinyl - and aren't enough to enjoy your records alone. You'll need to pair these with preamps, amplifiers, and speakers. These cater to audiophiles seeking higher-quality sound reproduction, and the ability to customize every element of their setup. They're more complex, but also more future-proofed if you plan on eventually upgrading parts.

Drive Types

The other two core types of record players revolve around their drive system - which determines how the platter is rotated.

Belt Drive: These turntables have a belt connecting the motor to the platter, reducing motor noise transmission and pitch instability by decoupling the motor from the needle. These are favored for their great sound quality.

These turntables have a belt connecting the motor to the platter, reducing motor noise transmission and pitch instability by decoupling the motor from the needle. These are favored for their great sound quality. Direct Drive: The motor of a direct drive turntable is directly connected to the platter, offering quicker start times, higher torque, and is less prone to degradation. DJs prefer these, as their more powerful motor gives them faster and more responsive control over their records - although everyday listeners also enjoy them. Their downside is that they are more susceptible to motor noise interference, as the motor and the needle are less separated.

Features and Components

Record players can come with a range of features and extra components - you should spend time considering what elements you would need, and which you wouldn't use. Often the extra features increase the overall price of the turntable, so make sure you're not paying for things you won't use, but you might want something that does more than just letting you play records.

Speed Settings: Most players offer 33 1/3 and 45 RPM speeds, which let you play the two most common types of records. Some also support 78 RPM which is useful if you have older records, although this is rare.

Most players offer 33 1/3 and 45 RPM speeds, which let you play the two most common types of records. Some also support 78 RPM which is useful if you have older records, although this is rare. Automatic vs. Manual: Automatic turntables start, play, and return the arm to resting position with a single button push - which can be a nice convenient bonus. But manual systems require you to manually move the arm - although they have the advantage of being sturdier and less prone to noise interference.

Automatic turntables start, play, and return the arm to resting position with a single button push - which can be a nice convenient bonus. But manual systems require you to manually move the arm - although they have the advantage of being sturdier and less prone to noise interference. Adjustable Counterweight and Anti-Skate: These allow you to properly calibrate the tonearm for optimal tracking and prevent the stylus from skating across the record, crucial for preventing damage to your records and stylus. These usually cost a bit more, and require a bit of research to understand, but they do give you a bit more flexibility.

These allow you to properly calibrate the tonearm for optimal tracking and prevent the stylus from skating across the record, crucial for preventing damage to your records and stylus. These usually cost a bit more, and require a bit of research to understand, but they do give you a bit more flexibility. Cartridge and Stylus: The cartridge and stylus (needle) can greatly affect sound quality. Some models come with built-in cartridges, which means that you can't change or upgrade the needle to create a more high-quality turntable - but they are easier to use. I always prefer turntables with upgradable cartridges, as it allows you to improve your sound quality later on.

The cartridge and stylus (needle) can greatly affect sound quality. Some models come with built-in cartridges, which means that you can't change or upgrade the needle to create a more high-quality turntable - but they are easier to use. I always prefer turntables with upgradable cartridges, as it allows you to improve your sound quality later on. Built-in Preamp vs. External: You will need some kind of preamp to use your turntable - and whether you choose a model with a built-in preamp or an external one is your choice. Built-in models are more convenient but have less upgradability, and generally a more limited sound quality. External preamps need more money but offer you higher quality and flexibility.

Connections

You can find record players that come with a range of connection options, which can help you to create a more streamlined or flexible setup.

Phono Output: The majority of record players and related gear use phono connections - but double check that your has the type you need.

The majority of record players and related gear use phono connections - but double check that your has the type you need. USB Output: A USB connection is a nice feature that makes it easy for you to plug your turntable into a PC and start recording your collection. This is a perfect connection if you want to digitize your record collection.

A USB connection is a nice feature that makes it easy for you to plug your turntable into a PC and start recording your collection. This is a perfect connection if you want to digitize your record collection. Bluetooth: Some vintage-style players offer Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to stream music from your turntable to wireless headphones or speakers. Of course, you won't find this feature on true vintage models - they were made before Bluetooth!

Aesthetic and Build Quality

You should also think about the build quality, and to a lesser extent the aesthetic. Of course, the main function of a new turntable is to play vinyl - but a lot of them also look sweet!

Materials: Wooden plinths offer a classic look and can help dampen vibration. Metal and plastic components might not offer the same stylish vibe but can be durable and more affordable.

Wooden plinths offer a classic look and can help dampen vibration. Metal and plastic components might not offer the same stylish vibe but can be durable and more affordable. Design: Vintage-style players range from authentic reproductions to modern devices with a retro look. Choose one that fits your decor and personal taste.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is it worth buying a vintage record player?

If you're looking at a real vintage record player (like some of the classic models from before 1980, it's a fairly serious purchase and investment. Older record players are much harder to maintain and repair than modern models – mostly due to the older materials and harder-to-find components.

Although, a lot of true vintage models are renowned for their exciting audio quality – which is a no-brainer for audiophiles who want to put the effort in.

How do I choose a vintage turntable?

When choosing a vintage turntable, you should think about whether you want it automatic or manual, belt or direct driven, and what the aesthetic choices are. You also need to take a close look at the cartridge mechanism. If it has an integrated cartridge, check to see if you can still find replacements.

Are older record players better than new ones?

Whether older record players are better than new ones depends on a range of factors. For one, the quality of the components varies drastically from model to model, in both new and old turntables. For example, the electronic speed control parts can wear out in older models, reducing their quality.

Newer turntables are made with more precise engineering and are generally more sturdy and accurate.

Final Verdict

With all the information and products provided above, you'll be able to find the vintage turntable of your dreams with ease.

It's worth noting that the models listed are all-new turntables designed with a vintage aesthetic - this means you get the best of both worlds. You can enjoy the clarity and quality of modern components while appreciating the stylish look of vintage gear.

The Music Public Kingdom Vintage Wooden Record Player is one of our favorites because of the cool future retro style, but we also love the LuguLake Gramophone Retro Turntable which takes things even further back into history!