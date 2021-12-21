Bette Midler Posts Apology for Calling West Virginians “Poor” and “Illiterate”

Bette Midler is apologizing for insulting West Virginians.

In a Tweet to criticize Senator Joe Manchin, West Virginia’s Democratic Senator blocking President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act, Bette Midler took to social media to voice her opinion on the Senator. As she did so, she also commented negatively about the people of West Virginia.

“What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brookly, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible, Midler wrote. “He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out.”

That post didn’t about West Virginians being “Poor, illiterate and strung out” didn’t sit well with the Twitterverse and residents of West Virginia. Many came out in defense of the citizens of West Virginia.

“I’m from WV. I’m not illiterate, poor or strung out! I’m very upset with Manchin, wrote Twitter follower Bonnie Shannon. “Over 68% of WV support the BBB!”

“Majority of my family is from WV and each and everyone of them has a higher level of education than you,” Donna RW wrote in response to Midler’s Tweet.

The backlash Midler received caused her to share another Tweet apologizing to the good folks of West Virginia while continuing to take Joe Manchin to task.

“I apologize to the good people of WVA for my last outburst,” Midler wrote. “I’m just seeing red: #JoeManchin and his whole family are a criminal enterprise. Is he really the best WV has to offer its own citizens? Surely there’s someone there who has the state’s interests at heart, not his own!”

Sen. Manchin appeared on Fox News Sunday revealing that he will oppose President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan, which would in essence end the bill.

