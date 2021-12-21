Alicia Keys Unlocks “Come For Me” Video Featuring Khalid & Lucky Daye

Grammy award-winning artist Alicia Keys released the video for her song “Come For Me (Unlocked)” featuring Khalid and Lucky Daye.

Keys directed the video herself, and all three artists are present in the clip. The trio’s chemistry is apparent as the official music video shows snippets from the “Come For Me” recording process. Keys, Khalid, and Lucky Daye sing, dance, and even play games with each other throughout the video.

In a social media post that was published shortly after the video’s premiere, Lucky Daye said, “Know you know the vibes 😏. I could’ve never imagined an artist I have so much respect for would return it by working with me. ‘Come For Me’ video out now with my sis @aliciakeys and @thegr8khalid 🚨🍀.”

“Come For Me (Unlocked)” is Keys’ eighth studio album and first-ever double album. Side A is the side of “Originals” is the quintessential Alicia Keys that we all adore. On the flip side, Side B showcases the same songs but with a different level of production. For the “Unlocked” songs, Keys collaborated with Grammy-winning producer Mike WiLL Made-It to remix her songs.

In Keys’ short film about this record, she syas, “You have to go through so many versions of yourself to finally feel that you are enough. Accept the original of you to become unlocked.”

The 26-track double record also features artists like Pusha T, Brandi Carlile, Lil Wayne, and Swae Lee.

Check out the official music video for “Come For Me (Unlocked),” below.

Photo credit: Ramon Rivas/RCA Records