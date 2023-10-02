Beyoncé Makes Her Return to the Big Screen in Renaissance World Tour Concert Film Trailer

Rumor no more. Beyoncé has officially confirmed the release date for her new concert film.

If fans didn’t get to catch Queen B’s highly praised Renaissance World Tour — or if they did and simply want to relieve it again — here’s their chance. The star debuted the trailer for the upcoming concert film, titled Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, on October 2. It will debut in theaters on December 1.

It will highlight the 2023 tour’s journey from its beginning on opening night in Stockholm, Sweden to closing night in Kansas City, Missouri.

“It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft,” the synopsis for the concert documentary reads. “Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

The showcase marked Beyoncé’s first solo concert tour in seven years. It was truly a family affair; as shown in the trailer, her daughter Blue Ivy makes a special appearance during the concert when she joins her mother onstage for the songs “My Power” and “Black Parade.”

“The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged,” Beyoncé says via voiceover in the trailer.

According to Forbes, Beyonce’s tour has become one of the highest-grossing tours ever performed by a female artist, bringing in over $400 million.

The R&B sensation released her Homecoming documentary film on Netflix in 2019 which followed her journey to headlining Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. News of the new film’s release follows Taylor Swift making the announcement that her Eras Tour concert film will be making its way to theaters through a distribution deal with AMC on October 13.

Tickets for Beyonce: Renaissance World Tour are available to purchase now here. Watch the trailer for the film below.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood