Beyoncé Reportedly In Talks to Bring Her Renaissance World Tour to Movie Theaters

Beyoncé may bring her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour to movie theaters later this year. The global superstar is reportedly following in the footsteps of Taylor Swift, who worked with AMC Theatres to distribute her upcoming The Eras Tour concert film, set for release on October 13.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Saturday (September 30), Variety reported that anonymous sources with knowledge of the project had confirmed the concert film. According to their report, the project would feature a mix of footage from her live performances, segments from her Renaissance visual album, and footage shot during the creation and execution of the extensive headlining tour.

Although the date has yet to be confirmed, Variety states that she and her team hope to release the film to movie theaters nationwide on December 1. Neither Beyoncé nor AMC Theatres have publicly commented on the possibility of a Renaissance World Tour film as of this article’s publishing.

[RELATED: 5 Memorable Performances from Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour]

Since news of the unconfirmed film broke, members of Beyoncé’s dedicated online fanbase, nicknamed the “Beyhive,” have been searching for clues about the project. Multiple fans have shared screenshots on social media that show AMC Theatres’ CEO Adam Aron recently began following the hitmaker’s official profile on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Over the years, Beyoncé has released multiple concert films, visual albums, and documentaries that spotlight specific moments in her lengthy and historic career. Her most recent release was the 2019 Netflix-exclusive film Homecoming, which documents her headlining 2018 set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Tonight (October 1), Beyoncé will perform the final date of her Renaissance World Tour at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The trek began on May 10 and has become one of the highest-grossing tours ever performed by a female artist, bringing in over $400 million.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood