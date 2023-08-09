Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour Is Highest Grossing of Any R&B Artist

With her 2023 Renaissance World Tour, Beyonce continues to best herself. According to Billboard, the first dozen shows of the U.S. leg of the tour grossed $141.4 million, bringing the current total gross to north of $295 million. The European leg alone made more than $150 million.

Videos by American Songwriter

With these numbers, the Renaissance World Tour is now the highest-grossing tour for not only an R&B artist but a Black artist, in the history of the Boxscore. It’s also the highest-grossing tour of Beyonce’s career so far. This marks her sixth headlining tour, with her 2016 The Formation World Tour previously being her best-seller at $256 million. Her 2018 joint headlining tour with husband Jay-Z, On the Run II Tour, was just behind that with $253 million.

[RELATED: Beyoncé Packs in Stadiums like a Night Club with Renaissance World Tour: See Setlist]

The Renaissance World Tour made an impression right off the bat. When the tour launched in May 2023, she became the first woman to top the Boxscore chart since 2019 when Pink was at No. 1 with her Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

The tour started in Europe on May 10 with two shows in Stockholm, Sweden, followed by several dates across the continent. She returned to North America in July for two shows in Toronto, Canada. She’ll continue to trek across North America until the tour wraps on October 1 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Queen Bey will make a highly anticipated stop in her home city of Houston, Texas, for two nights on September 23 and 24. Beyonce and her Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland are also working on a housing project in their native city called the Knowles-Roland House Project that aims to establish permanent housing units for the homeless population in the city. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said that the initiative will have a “bigger launch” when Beyonce arrives in September.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood