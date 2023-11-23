Beyoncé Releases ‘Renaissance’ Concert Film Trailer During Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Last month, Beyoncé announced her Renaissance concert film. It will premiere in Los Angeles on November 25 and in London on November 30. Then, it will hit theaters worldwide on December 1. Today (November 23), Beyoncé introduced the official Renaissance trailer during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Hosts teased a “special message” from the superstar early in the broadcast. As a result, fans were all ears. Finally, she had her moment. In a pre-recorded video, she said, “Hey, it’s Beyoncé wishing you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving. I’m so honored to share with you the first look at the new Renaissance film trailer.” Watch the new trailer below.

In the trailer, the “Energy” singer speaks over never-before-seen footage from the film. “We are creating our own world. This is my reward, nobody can take that away from me,” she said.

An official synopsis for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé gives some insight into what fans can expect. The film follows the Renaissance World Tour from its first stop in Stockholm, Sweden to its conclusion in Kansas City, Missouri.

“It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy,” the synopsis continues.

The Renaissance World Tour drew more than 2 million fans from around the world. It was a “sanctuary for freedom and shared joy” for everyone who attended one of the many tour stops. In a few short days, those who weren’t able to see the tour in person will get a chance to experience it in theaters everywhere.

Much like Era’s Tour concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé will allow fans to experience the magic of the live show together. At the same time, it will allow those who saw the tour live to relive the experience. At the end of the day, concert films like this one are a way for fans around the world to have a shared experience without breaking the bank.

Watch the full Beyoncé Renaissance trailer below and start counting the days until December 1.

