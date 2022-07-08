Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again.

The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Break My Soul” hit No. 7 on the Billboard chart on July 9 after debuting a few weeks before on June 20.

As a member of Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé notched 10 Top 10 hits, including four No. 1 songs, between 1998 and 2005. And now she has officially earned 20 Top 10 tracks, including seven No. 1 songs, as a solo artist and performer.

Beyoncé’s last Top 10 song was with rapper Megan Thee Stallion on “Savage.”

For his part, the former Beatle, McCartney has earned 23 individual Top 10 songs, which includes his Wings catalog, and received 34 more with the Beatles, for a total of 57 Top 10 offerings. And Jackson earned 30 solo Top 10 songs and 11 as a member of the family group, The Jackson 5 and The Jacksons, for a total of 41.

Staggering company.

Beyoncé is also notably the most decorated female musician of all time at the Grammy Awards.

“Break My Soul” is the lead single off her forthcoming seventh studio album, Renaissance, which is set to drop this month on July 29.

Beyoncé’s No. 1 tracks include “Crazy in Love” featuring Jay-Z (2003), “Baby Boy” featuring Sean Paul (2003), “Check On It” featuring Slim Thug (2006), “Irreplaceable” (2006), “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” (2008), “Perfect” with Ed Sheeran (2017) and “Savage” with Megan Thee Stallion (2020).

And her Top 10s include “03 Bonnie & Clyde” with Jay-Z (2002), “Me, Myself & I” (2004), “Naughty Girl” (2004), “Déjà Vu” featuring Jay-Z (2006), “Beautiful Liar” with Shakira (2007), “If I Were a Boy” (2008), “Halo” (2009), “Sweet Dreams” (2009), “Telephone” with Lady Gaga (2010), “Drunk in Love” featuring Jay-Z (2014), “Formation” (2016), “Mi Gente” with J Balvin and Willy Williams (2017) and “Break My Soul” (2022).