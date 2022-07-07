PHOTO GALLERY: Roger Waters Kicks Off This Is Not a Drill Tour, Previews New Song “The Bar”

Roger Waters kicked off his This Is Not A Drill 2022 North American Tour, after a four-year hiatus off the road, on July 6, at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The tour marks the first time Waters has played an in-the-round stage set up with the band performing in the center of a giant cross, with catwalks in four directions, and large LED screens running through photos, iconic Pink Floyd imagery, and political messages.

“If you’re one of those ‘I love Pink Floyd but I can’t stand Roger’s politics people,’” said Waters to the audience, “you might do well to fuck off to the bar right now.”

Playing with his his current band—guitarists Jonathan Wilson and Dave Kilminster, drummer Joey Waronker, guitarist and bassist Gus Seyffert, keyboardist and guitarist Jon Carin, organist Robert Walter, saxophonist Seamus Blake and backing singers Amanda Belair and Shanay Johnson—the setlist consisted of 20 Pink Floyd and Roger Waters classics, opening with “Comfortably Numb,” and including “Wish You Were Here,” “Another Brick in the Wall,” “Have a Cigar,” “Shine on You You Crazy Diamond,” “Sheep,” “Run Like Hell,” “Money,” “Us and Them,” “Two Suns in the Sunset,” “Is This The Life We Really Want?” and more.

Waters also previewed a new song “The Bar” before closing the show with “Outside the Wall.”

“The champion sits on his golden throne in his echoing, empty, magnificent home,” said Waters. “Looking out over the sea of bones, the last man standing, stands alone. Think about it. This is not a drill.”

Pink Floyd recently revealed a new remixed reissue of Animals.

Check out a gallery of images by photographers Briana Lima and Kate Izor below:

Photo: Kate Izor

Photo: Brian Lima

Photo: Brian Lima

Photo: Kate Izor

Photo: Kate Izor

Photo: Kate Izoe

Photo: Brian Lima

Photo: Brian Lima

Photo: Brian Lima

Photo: Kate Izor

Photo: Kate Izor

Photo: Kate Izor

Photo: Kate Izor

Photo: Brian Lima

Photo: Brian Lima

Roger Waters – This Is Not a Drill – 2022 Tour Dates

July 8, 2022 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

July 9, 2022 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

July 12, 2022 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

July 15, 2022 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

July 17, 2022 – Quebec, QC, Videotron Centre

July 20, 2022 – Albany, NY, MVP Arena

July 23, 2022 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

July 26, 2022 – Chicago, IL, United Center

July 28, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

July 30, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

August 2, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center

August 5, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

August 6, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

August 10, 2022* – Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

August 13, 2022 – Elmont, NY, UBS Arena at Belmont Park

August 16, 2022 – Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

August 18, 2022 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

August 20, 2022 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

August 23, 2022 – Miami, FL, FTX Arena

August 25, 2022 – Orlando, FL, Amway Center

August 27, 2022 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

August 30, 2022 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

August 31, 2022 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

September 3, 2022 – Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center

September 6, 2022 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena

September 8, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Arena

September 10, 2022 – Portland, OR, Moda Center

September 13, 2022 – Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

September 15, 2022 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

September 17, 2022 – Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

September 20, 2022 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

September 23, 2022 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

September 24, 2022 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

September 27, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena

September 28, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena

October 1, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

October 3, 2022* – Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena

October 6, 2022* – Austin, TX, Moody Center

October 8, 2022 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

