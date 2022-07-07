PHOTO GALLERY: Roger Waters Kicks Off This Is Not a Drill Tour, Previews New Song “The Bar”

Roger Waters kicked off his This Is Not A Drill 2022 North American Tour, after a four-year hiatus off the road, on July 6, at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
The tour marks the first time Waters has played an in-the-round stage set up with the band performing in the center of a giant cross, with catwalks in four directions, and large LED screens running through photos, iconic Pink Floyd imagery, and political messages.
“If you’re one of those ‘I love Pink Floyd but I can’t stand Roger’s politics people,’” said Waters to the audience, “you might do well to fuck off to the bar right now.”
Playing with his his current band—guitarists Jonathan Wilson and Dave Kilminster, drummer Joey Waronker, guitarist and bassist Gus Seyffert, keyboardist and guitarist Jon Carin, organist Robert Walter, saxophonist Seamus Blake and backing singers Amanda Belair and Shanay Johnson—the setlist consisted of 20 Pink Floyd and Roger Waters classics, opening with “Comfortably Numb,” and including “Wish You Were Here,” “Another Brick in the Wall,” “Have a Cigar,” “Shine on You You Crazy Diamond,” “Sheep,” “Run Like Hell,” “Money,” “Us and Them,” “Two Suns in the Sunset,” “Is This The Life We Really Want?” and more.
Waters also previewed a new song “The Bar” before closing the show with “Outside the Wall.”
“The champion sits on his golden throne in his echoing, empty, magnificent home,” said Waters. “Looking out over the sea of bones, the last man standing, stands alone. Think about it. This is not a drill.”
Pink Floyd recently revealed a new remixed reissue of Animals.
Check out a gallery of images by photographers Briana Lima and Kate Izor below:
Roger Waters – This Is Not a Drill – 2022 Tour Dates
July 8, 2022 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
July 9, 2022 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
July 12, 2022 – Boston, MA, TD Garden
July 15, 2022 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
July 17, 2022 – Quebec, QC, Videotron Centre
July 20, 2022 – Albany, NY, MVP Arena
July 23, 2022 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
July 26, 2022 – Chicago, IL, United Center
July 28, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum
July 30, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center
August 2, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center
August 5, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
August 6, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
August 10, 2022* – Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
August 13, 2022 – Elmont, NY, UBS Arena at Belmont Park
August 16, 2022 – Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
August 18, 2022 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena
August 20, 2022 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
August 23, 2022 – Miami, FL, FTX Arena
August 25, 2022 – Orlando, FL, Amway Center
August 27, 2022 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
August 30, 2022 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
August 31, 2022 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
September 3, 2022 – Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center
September 6, 2022 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena
September 8, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Arena
September 10, 2022 – Portland, OR, Moda Center
September 13, 2022 – Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place
September 15, 2022 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
September 17, 2022 – Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome
September 20, 2022 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
September 23, 2022 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center
September 24, 2022 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center
September 27, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena
September 28, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena
October 1, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
October 3, 2022* – Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena
October 6, 2022* – Austin, TX, Moody Center
October 8, 2022 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
Main Photo: Brian Lima