Beyoncé Enlists Will.i.am, Honey Dijon For New “Break My Soul” Remixes

Hot off releasing her latest full-length album Renaissance, Beyoncé has tapped will.i.am, Honey Dijon, and more to remix the LP’s lead single, “Break My Soul.”

Beyonceé dropped the four new remixes earlier this week. Along with will.i.am and Honey Dijon, the EP features contributions from Chicago house great Terry Hunter and the multi-instrumentalist producer Nita Aviance. All of the remixes take the retro house vibe of the album and give it yet another boost.

On Twitter, Aviance celebrated the new remix, writing, “anyone comin @Beyonce for this moment not bein bout real house music, CATCH, they got ya girl involved! this one is for the queens, dancefloor divas & all the late-night revelers. see u at the club.”

Honey Dijon—who also lent production to two other Renaissance tracks “Cozy” and “Alien Superstar” —previously spoke about getting work with Queen Bey writing, “Your elegance, beauty, talent, work ethic, and vision is truly inspirational. To share my Chicago house music roots and black queer and trans culture with you and the world is profound and emotional. I am honored, humbled, delirious with joy, and proud.” Find all four of the remixes below.

Renaissance ended a 6-year solo hiatus for the singer since the release of her 2016 blockbuster album Lemonade. In between the two releases, she shared a collaborative album with Jay-Z, Everything Is Love, and spearheaded the soundtrack album, The Lion King: The Gift.

Though many fans have had nothing but rave reviews for Renaissance, the album has not arrived without some controversy. Soon after the release, listeners began giving one song, “Heated,” some backlash for its lyric containing the word “Spaz.” Many advocated that the word is an ableist slur and shouldn’t be used in the song (Lizzo recently faced similar backlash for the use of the word in her song “Grrrls”). Beyoncé quickly announced she would be removing the lyric entirely.

Earlier this week, Kellis, the R’n’B singer behind “Milkshake,” claimed Bey committed an act of “thievery” for using interpolation of the track in her song “Energy.” Beyoncé removed the sample from the song soon after.

Photo: Sony Music