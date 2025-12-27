This Pop Star Beat Out Oasis for the Highest-Grossing Tour of 2025 (Despite Selling Fewer Tickets)

Just over a month ago, Britpop legends Oasis wrapped up their 2025 reunion tour in São Paulo, Brazil. The five-month, 41-date triumph came 16 years after brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher’s very public split, with each of them vowing never to play with the other again. While Oasis racked up a staggering $405.4 million in ticket sales, the “Wonderwall” rockers fell just short of the year’s highest-grossing tour—Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé Bests Coldplay, Post Malone, and More in 2025

The 35-time Grammy winner, 44, kicked off the 32-date trek on April 28 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in support of her record-breaking country album of the same name. Concluding July 26 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, Beyoncé’s 10th concert trek made history with the least number of venues ever to top a year-end survey, according to data from Pollstar.

Despite playing just nine stadiums, Beyoncé boosted her sales by spending anywhere from two to six nights per stop. This yielded $407.6 million, selling 1.6 million tickets with a Top Ten leading average ticket price of $255, according to Pollstar.

While Oasis actually sold the most tickets in 2025, shelling out nearly 2.3 million, a lower average ticket price of $181.93 put the Gallagher brothers in second place below the “Texas Hold ‘Em” star.

Coldplay followed at third place with their $390.5 million Music of the Spheres Tour, which has earned more than $1.52 billion overall since its March 2022 kickoff. Kendrick Lamar and SZA came in fourth place with their joint tour ($358 million). Next came Shakira ($320 million), The Weeknd ($306 million), Chris Brown ($298 million), Imagine Dragons ($249 million), Lady Gaga ($208 million) and Post Malone ($198 million).

Overcoming Technical Challenges

After attending Beyoncé’s’s May 2025 performance at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, PureWow’s Philip Mutz called the Cowboy Carter tour “a spectacle in the best way possible.” This feat is all the more incredible when you consider that the former Destiny’s Child member had to confront multiple technical mishaps, including a near-disastrous incident in her hometown of Houston.

Performing her single “16 CARRIAGES,” Beyoncé glided through the air atop a red convertible suspended above the crowd at NRG Stadium. Then things began to go sideways—literally.

“Stop, stop, stop, stop, stop,” the pop diva said as the car tilted dangerously mid-air.

Fortunately, crews were able to safely bring her down to earth. “If ever I fall, I know y’all would catch me,” the “Lemonade” singer said once she was safely back on the ground.

