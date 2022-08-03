Beyoncé Takes Controversial Kelis Sample Out of “Energy,” Monica Lewinsky Weighs In

The hits keep coming for Beyoncé—albeit, not all of them are good.

As American Songwriter recently reported, singer Kelis recently accused Queen B of “theft” on a song from Beyoncé’s recent album, Renaissance.

For those who are unaware: In a recent Instagram post on a Kelis fan page, the singer commented on Beyoncé’s album via her verified company account Bounty & Full. The fan account @kelistrends had written, “@Beyonce’s RENAISSANCE album will include a @kelis sample on the song ‘Energy’.”

Kelis then commented, “My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding. I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.”

In a subsequent comment she wrote, “[I]t’s not a collab it’s theft.”

Now, in the wake of that controversy, Beyoncé has reportedly removed both Kelis samples from “Energy.” The song in question originally had samples from Kelis’ 1999 song, “Get Along With You” and her 2003 song, “Milkshake.”

The move comes seemingly mere hours after Queen B decided to remove what some critics call an “ableist” slur in her song, “Heated.” A rep for Bey said of the term, “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.”

Now, Monica Lewinsky has waded into the kerfuffle. She tweeted a request for Queen B to consider changing a verse in her 2013 song, “Partition,” which includes the phrase, “He Monica Lewinsky-ed all on my gown.”

Lewinsky was asked if she’d ever spoken to Beyoncé’s team about the song and the notorious she said, “no, i haven’t. i did mention it in the first vanity fair article i wrote in 2014… which was the first public thing i’d done in 10 years. but you make an interesting/fair point…”

