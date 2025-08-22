Charley Crockett Sends Gavin Adcock Roses and His New Album Amid Brewing Saga

The Charley Crockett and Gavin Adcock saga is continuing to unfold. After Crockett made headlines for a lengthy Instagram post that defended Beyoncé and called out both Adcock and (maybe?) Morgan Wallen, the first singer took an unusual step.

Videos by American Songwriter

In a post to TikTok, Adcock claimed that Crockett sent him 60 roses, along with his new record, Dollar a Day, which was released on Aug. 8.

“Apparently last night Charley Crockett was supposed to play the venue that we’re playing tonight, but he didn’t sell enough tickets, so he had to move to a smaller venue down the street,” Adcock claimed. “But before he left, he sent me 60 roses and a $3 vinyl. Shoutout to Charley Crockett. Appreciate you, buddy!”

Crockett has yet to speak out about Adcock’s post or address if the singer’s claims are true.

Charley Crockett Vs. Gavin Adcock

Crockett’s post that started his back-and-forth with Adcock came after the latter singer made headlines for insisting Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter was not real country music, while bemoaning the fact that she was ahead of him on the charts.

“Hey country folks. @beyonce ain’t the source of your discontent,” Crockett wrote on Instagram, seemingly in reference to Adcock’s past comments. “It was 25 years of bro country.”

Next, Crockett appeared to take aim at Wallen, who’s admitted that he doesn’t listen to much country music.

“#1 country artist on earth listen’s to nothing but rap,” Crockett wrote, apparently alluding to Wallen. “Openly says he doesn’t really know any country music. Gotta respect his honesty.”

Crockett’s next target was the country music industry as a whole, as he wrote, “The machine points to a black woman who’s making a statement about marginalized people being removed from the conversation altogether, and somehow we all act like the entire pop industry didn’t just ambush roots music.”

“These ‘country boys’ been singing over trap beats for years,” he continued. “So what’s different now? Authenticity.”

Charley Crockett Speaks Out Against the Country Music Business

Crockett went on to claim that “many of those business folks called me early on.”

“They had whole albums pre written and recorded ready to just plug me in. I have receipts. It’s harder than ever to keep the public’s attention,” he wrote. “They said and I quote ‘we wanna get into country music where you have audience loyalty.’ Hot today, forgot tomorrow.”

Crockett continued by writing that he doesn’t “need to put down a black woman to advance my music.”

“That’s just embarrassing to the idea of America and I got no respect for it,” he wrote.

After praising rapper BigXthaPlug as “genuine,” “a true story teller,” and “the best hip hop sound to come out of Texas in this century,” Crockett turned his attention back to country music.

“The challenges country music faces aren’t unique. It’s an issue in every genre,” he wrote. “I don’t have a problem with Americana. I have a problem with being compartmentalized by the music business.”

“Outlaw as a sub genre of country was artists standing up for their rights against a rigid system,” Crockett continued. “Ain’t no reason to imitate @officialwaylon and @willienelsonofficial if you ain’t about the fight. Texas forever.”

While Wallen has yet to address Crockett’s comments, Adcock was quick to respond. In a post to X, Adcock dubbed Crockett the “dips**t of the week” and a “cosplay cowboy.”

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images