Chris Rock Not Interested in Talking with Will Smith

Earlier this summer, songwriter and actor Will Smith released a six-minute video apology on social media discussing the moment that has disgraced his career: the infamous “slap heard ’round the world” from the 2022 Oscars in which he slapped comedian Chris Rock.

But that apology fell on deaf ears when it comes to Rock, who, sources say, is not interested in a sit-down with Smith to talk about the event that occurred last March.

In the new video, Smith said he is “deeply remorseful” for hitting rock and that he’d “been doing a lot of thinking and personal work” during the past months.

Smith also said he reached out to Rock, who, sources say, noted he would reach out when ready.

Smith added, “So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

But that conversation may take a while—if it ever happens.

Sources recently told People that Rock has “moved on” from the Oscars fiasco and has no need to talk it out with the “Parents Just Don’t Understand” rapper.

Said one insider to People, “Chris doesn’t need to talk. This is clearly something that bothers Will more than Chris. Will needs to deal with his issues. Chris is fine.”

While Rock apparently doesn’t need to chat with Smith, that hasn’t precluded him from joking about the incident recently. During a comedy show on Friday (July 29) in Atlanta, Rock told the audience that “everybody is trying to be a fucking victim,” which, he added, he has a problem with.

He added, “If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith,” he said, referencing Death Row Records co-founder “Suge” Knight, who is currently serving a 28-year sentence for manslaughter. “I went to work the next day; I got kids.”

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)