Lizzo Goes Viral With Blue Ivy & Beyoncé’s Dance at Renaissance Tour

Lizzo is making it clear she is Beyoncé’s biggest fan! During the Renaissance Tour show in Poland on Tuesday night, Lizzo impressed the audience with her flawless rendition of the popular dance routine that Blue Ivy sometimes performs with Beyoncé during the song “My Power” on tour.

A friend captured the moment on video and shared it on Lizzo’s TikTok account, which instantly went viral with fans praising the singer for her dance moves. Lizzo can be seen creating a makeshift dance floor at the back of the PGE Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, surrounded by fans who were unable to see Beyoncé perform.

When Lizzo reached the part in “My Power” where Beyoncé’s 11-year-old daughter occasionally joins the backup dancers on stage, Lizzo flawlessly executed the same dance moves, impressing everyone in the audience.

Blue Ivy has been going viral on TikTok for quite some time now, with several online users also recreating the dance. Popular TikTok creators have also garnered millions of views for their videos.

Lizzo also shared a vlog on TikTok, documenting her day in Poland ahead of the show. The vlog includes footage of her preparations, her outfit for the concert, and the Beyoncé merch she bought at the event. On Instagram, Lizzo posted a heartfelt clip from the night where she tearfully reacts to Beyoncé singing her name, along with the names of 27 other influential Black women artists, during the performance of “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).

“In that moment I was thinking about baby me, listening to Happy Face by destiny’s child and crying myself to sleep because of bullies… I thought about Beyoncé jumping into the room where Tina Turner was waiting to meet her for the first time,” she said in her Instagram video. “I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is. We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It’s an honor. Thank You @beyonce.”

Beyoncé will commence the North American part of her tour on July 8th and will wrap up on September 27th in New Orleans, This marks her return to solo concert performances after a hiatus of seven years. The tour features songs from her seventh studio album, Renaissance.

@lizzo DONT MAKE FUN OF MY BOOTS THEY WERE THIGH HIGHS BUT THEY SLID DOWN 🥵 ♬ original sound – lizzo

(Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)