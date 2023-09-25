5 Memorable Performances from Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour

Beyonce is setting the world on fire with her Renaissance World Tour. Since May 2023, Beyonce has brought her spectacular display to several countries, complete with stunning choreography, incomparable fashion and larger-than-life production. From her fierce dance moves to her precision and attention to detail, Beyonce has put together one of the grandest tours pop music has ever seen. While it’s impossible to narrow down the tour to five standout performances, we’ve picked some of our favorites below.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “My Power” with daughter Blue Ivy in Miami

Beyonce bringing her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, onstage has been one of the biggest highlights of the massive tour. Like her fearless mom, the 11-year-old has exuded nothing but pure confidence whenever she takes the stadium stage. She proved this in Miami when Beyonce brought her onstage during “My Power.” After Beyonce proclaims, This that kinfolk / This that skinfolk / This that war, this that bloodline, the mother-daughter duo busts out some fierce dance moves. Blue Ivy goes toe-to-toe with her mother, making a strong case that superstardom is in her future.

The Renaissance world tour is the BEST experience/concert ever such a powerful performance, so many looks. But this moment right here Mother and Daugther was beyond #Beyonce #BlueIvy #RENAISANCEWorldTour #RWT2023 #RenaissanceMiami #HardRockStadium pic.twitter.com/vBlrc1rako — marcs (@marccs) August 19, 2023

2. “Savage” with Megan Thee Stallion in Houston

Beyonce’s three-night, sold-out shows in her hometown of Houston, Texas, were already exciting enough, but she elevated that excitement when she brought out surprise guest Megan Thee Stallion to perform the remix of “Savage.” Beyonce did plenty of booty shaking from the top of an elaborate rocket ship while her duet partner was spitting out the lyrics below, making for an unforgettable moment on the Renaissance World Tour. “Don’t she make you proud? She make me proud,” Beyonce shouted at the end, adding, “I love you queen.”

3. “Energy” Mute challenge in Atlanta

One of the headline-grabbing moments of the Renaissance World Tour is what’s known as the “mute challenge.” Every night when Beyonce performs “Energy,” the crowd is challenged to be completely silent after she says the line, Look around / Everybody on mute. While all the cities have shown up for this moment, Atlanta did it particularly well, as the more than 50,000 fans understood the assignment and went dead silent, then erupting in cheers after a job well done.

[RELATED: Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Reaches All-Time High with Single Month Earning]

4. “Diva/Run the World” in Philadelphia

Beyonce has bounced and shook her way all over the globe, with each performance leaning heavily into the art of dance. One of the numbers that demonstrates this best is the mashup of “Diva” and “Run the World.” While each performance is incredible, she was particularly in her element in Philadelphia. With Beyonce and her dancers, all dressed in camo ensembles, she lets the music take over as she busts out one incredible move after another–and the way she times in smoke machines during choreography breaks is nothing short of awe-inspiring.

5. “1+1” in Washinton, D.C.

While her dance moves are something to marvel at, Beyonce’s voice is also on full display during the Renaissance Tour. She demonstrates this during “1+1” in Washington, D.C. Glowing in her shimmering black outfit, Beyonce lets her voice fly, showing off her prowess and intricate vocal runs. It’s a definite vocal highlight of the show.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood