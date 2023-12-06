5 Takeaways From Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Film

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé has been one of the most highly anticipated releases this year. The project gives fans a look into her recent stadium tour—both on stage and off. There were many buzzy moments throughout the film, but find our top five takeaways from the project, below.

1. “Virgo’s Groove” – a.k.a Beyoncé’s unbridled work ethic

Anyone who is a fan of Beyoncé knows she hasn’t become one of the biggest stars in the world on luck alone. Yes, the pop icon’s work ethic is bar none in her field. Her BeyHive gets an even closer look into that drive during the behind-the-scenes segments in Renaissance. Fans get to see the process of creating a world tour up close and personal. While our favorite part of the film is, of course, the front-row seat to a Beyoncé concert, we appreciate she added the BTS footage for a well-rounded look into creating a stadium show of this magnitude.

2. Blue Ivy getting back on the (chrome) horse

Beyoncé made the Renaissance tour a family affair by allowing her daughter, Blue Ivy, to learn and perform the dance break in “MY POWER.” An eleven-year-old performing in front of a stadium-sized crowd is no easy feat. Nevertheless, social media users were less than kind about her first try at the choreography. Instead of shying away after not meeting the mark, Blue Ivy decided to work even harder and try again at another show.

Blue Ivy got so good that she became a staple on the Renaissance Tour, performing many shows alongside her mother. The film highlights her journey from failure to flying. It’s nice to see that Beyoncé’s fervor for performing has been passed on to her daughter.

3. Beyoncé’s world-class vocals

We can’t talk about Beyoncé without highlighting the obvious: her vocals are world-class. The Renaissance film is a master class in performing in many ways. Her choreography is among some of the best in the pop scene and her connection with her crowd is admirable. But, if we had to pick a favorite thing about the performance clips, it would be how incredible her vocals sound in the mix. While crowd sounds are still very much accounted for in the film, Beyoncé’s voice cuts through all the ambiance.

4. Uncle Johnny made my dress…

The Renaissance tour was grandiose in many ways. The sets. The backing dancers. Every element of the show was worthy of such a splashy album. One of the most striking elements was the outfit changes. The film highlights Beyoncé’s many looks throughout the tour by fluidly cutting from one outfit to another–much like the switch between weekend one and two of Coachella in Homecoming. From chromed-out bodysuits to rainbow-colored dresses, Beyoncé looked club-ready and positively superstar-y in every second of Renaissance.

5. “MY HOUSE”

Beyoncé made the release of this film even sweeter by recording a new song for the end credits, “MY HOUSE.” Beyoncé dabbles in rap in this track, rattling off the line I’m done savin’ this money, tonight we gon’ ball out / You can catch me highsidin’, drinkin’ brown liquor ’til I fall out. Given that Beyoncé has teased that Renaissance will be a multi-part project, could this surprise release be the first of many to come? We certainly hope so…

