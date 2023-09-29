HARDY and Lainey Wilson’s “wait in the truck” Named Music Video of 2023 at People’s Choice Country Awards

HARDY and Lainey Wilson‘s weighty music video for “wait in the truck” has been dubbed the Music Video of 2023 at the People’s Choice Country Awards.

Both artists flexed their acting skills in the visual, acting out the song’s domestic abuse storyline with a marked tact. HARDY tapped Wilson to add in vocals for the female perspective in the song. I don’t know if he’s an angel / ‘Cause angels don’t do what he did / He was hellbent to find the man behind / All the whiskey scars I hid, she sings.

The inaugural People’s Choice Country is the latest in a long line of praise for the music video. HARDY and Wilson were both in attendance at the iconic Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville to accept the award.

“I’ve been proud of a lot of things that I’ve done in Nashville, but I can honestly say of all the songs I’ve written, all the projects and videos I’ve been a part of, that this music video is what I am most proud of,” HARDY said from the stage. “It’s the thing that I’m hanging my hat on right now in Nashville. So, thank y’all for voting for this.

“Lainey, you acted your ass off,” he continued. “I was intimidated the entire time. You’re incredible. Thank you.”

“First of all, thank you for asking me to be a small part of this song,” Wilson told HARDY. “I knew this song was special when you sent it to me last summer in the middle of the Nashville airport.

“But, what is really special is a time we were somewhere out West doing a club tour,” she continued. “A lady in the front row, as I was singing that chorus, she just kept saying, ‘Thank you, thank you.’ At that moment, I knew this song was bigger than we were. I’m so proud to be a small part of it. Thank y’all so much for loving this song.”

HARDY and Wilson were nominated for a number of awards. Wilson took home the award for Female Artist of 2023 and Collaboration Song of 2023 with Jelly Roll for “Save Me.” She also received nods in The People’s Artists, Song, and Album categories. HARDY was also nominated for Male Artist, Song, Collaboration Song, and Album.

