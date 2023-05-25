Tom Petty’s Family Sues Auction House Over Stolen Property

The family of Tom Petty is headed to court.

Videos by American Songwriter

Petty’s family is taking legal action against RR Auction House for allegedly auctioning off personal belongings of Petty that they believe have been stolen from a secure archive.

The family has strong convictions based on prior knowledge, staff observations, and documentation, according to a press release. They are pursuing all available legal avenues to promptly retrieve these items. As a result, they urge fans and collectors to refrain from participating in the auction until the matter is resolved, to avoid becoming further entangled in this legal dispute.

“We believe RR Auction, headquartered in Boston, is offering stolen Tom Petty memorabilia with a completely false provenance inaccurate to fact and in complete denial of clear evidence they have been presented,” the family shared in a statement. “They will not disclose the cosigner who has provided these items or how they were acquired. But they are clearly stolen, there is no other word for it.”

The missing items consist of personal belongings and artifacts from Tom Petty’s professional career. These include jackets, hats, vests, boots, shirts, shoes, autographed items, and recently released exclusive limited editions that can be easily traced back to family members.

The family adds, “These items have irreplaceable sentimental and educational value for the family and legacy of Tom Petty and we look forward to their safe return.”

Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images