Beyoncé To Give ‘Cowboy Carter’ Songs Their Live Debut at NFL Christmas Halftime

Beyoncé dropped the highly-anticipated second offering of her recent album trilogy this March, following Act I: Renaissance with Act II: Cowboy Carter. Now, she’ll be giving songs from Cowboy Carter their live debut at the Halftime Show during the NFL’s Christmas game, airing live on Netflix.

A Cowboy Carter selection has yet to be performed live. However, Beyoncé is having a bit of a homecoming during this game, which takes place in her hometown of Houston, Texas, on December 25. A Halftime Show during a Houston football game? It only makes sense to call Beyoncé.

She announced the news on social media with a clip of herself standing on the hood of a car covered in roses. She wore a red, white, and blue Western-stylized dress and a white cowboy hat. The license plate of the classic car states “BRNCNTRY,” and Beyoncé smoothly catches a football before smoldering for the camera.

Beyoncé To Perform Cowboy Carter Songs Live for the First Time, Possibly Bringing Out Special Guests

There are currently only a few details regarding the performance, per a report from Variety. Allegedly, some of the album’s special guests will take the stage alongside Beyoncé. Country legends Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, and Linda Martell were featured in interludes. Meanwhile, Shaboozey, Miley Cyrus, Tanner Adell, Post Malone, and Reyna Roberts were featured on various tracks.

The Texans-Ravens game will air live on Netflix at 4:30 p.m. ET, following the Chiefs-Steelers game at 1 p.m. ET. The games will also air on local broadcast networks and be available for NFL+ users.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé is gearing up for a possibly huge GRAMMY season. She’s currently the most-nominated artist of the 2025 GRAMMY Awards, with 11 nominations for Cowboy Carter. These include Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year, as well as individual nominations in pop, country, Americana, and rap categories. With this season of nominations, she becomes the most nominated artist in GRAMMY history.

