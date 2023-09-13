Big Thief Releases New Single “Born for Loving You”

Big Thief has just released a brand new single titled “Born for Loving You.” This is Big Thief’s second single to be released this year, following “Vampire Empire,” a song that the band played live on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Both new singles will be available together on a 7-inch vinyl.

“Born for Loving You” contains Big Thief’s signature, folk-inspired sound and passionate lyrics. The song’s chorus reads, ‘Cause I was born for loving you/ Just something I was made to do/ Doesn’t matter what dreams come true/ I was born for loving you.

“Born for Loving You” was recorded at the same time as “Vampire Empire,” while the band was embarking on a 2023 tour, which concluded this summer. The singles were recorded in at Teatre de ca l’Eril Studio in Guissona, Spain. The band co-produced “Born for Loving You” with Dom Monks.

Big Thief is made up of Adrianne Lenker, Buck Meek, James Krivchenia, and Max Oleartchik. The band released its fifth studio album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, in February 2022. It was released as a double album. During a 2022 interview with NPR, Big Thief singer Adrianne Lenker discussed creating the epic 20-song album.

“The different environments, climates were part of our thinking as well,” Lenker told NPR. “Are we going to be sweating while we’re making this music? Are we going to be cold while we’re making this music? What are we going to be seeing around us in the landscapes?

“Like, Telluride, we were at, I think, almost 10,000 feet elevation. And so there were just aspen trees everywhere, and it was covered in snow,” Lenker continued. “Like, it was deep nature there. And so we were just imagining the spaces we’d be in and who we’d be working with and what songs would be most appropriate for those spaces.”

During another 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Lenker discussed her thoughts on the music industry as a whole. “We’re part of the machine, and I haven’t figured it out yet. But I want to change things from the inside out,” Lenker said. “I want to help cultivate a different climate within the industry, or within the music or art world, in some way.”

“It’s a male-dominated, white-supremacist industry, and I’d like to carve out spaces where people aren’t being pigeonholed because of their gender, their color, their sexual orientation,” Lenker added. “It’s enough to work on for your whole life, and I still don’t even know the half of it.”

Photo by Alexa Viscius/ Pitch Perfect PR