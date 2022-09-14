Big Thief Reveal Extensive Worldwide Tour Through 2023

Big Thief has revealed a series of 2023 tour dates crossing the U.S., United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand in support of the band’s 2022 album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, a collection of 20 songs born out of their collective pilgrimages to the southwest, the east and west coasts of America throughout 2020.
Kicking off in Seoul, Korea on Nov. 12, 2022, the tour will stretch across Australia and New Zealand and put the band on the stages of some of the biggest venues in their career. In the U.S., the tour stops at iconic venues like Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and will close out at Radio City Music Hall in New York City before continuing on throughout Europe and wrapping up on April 24, 2023, in Lisbon, Portugal.
The band recently canceled a string of shows in Tel Aviv, Israel in July after facing criticism for showing support to Israel and making a “big deal” of the tour there during the ongoing conflict between the nation and Palestine. The group wanted to visit the country since it’s bassist Max Oleartchik’s native country and defended the shows saying they wished to share their “homes, families, and friends” with one another to garner a “deeper understanding” of how each member of the band grew up.
“We acknowledge that aspects of our previous post were written unclearly and in avoidance of the magnitude and importance of this conversation,” wrote the band in a statement. “Our intent in wanting to play the shows in Tel Aviv, where Max was born, raised, and currently lives, stemmed from a simple belief that music can heal. We now recognize that the shows we had booked do not honor that sentiment. We are sorry to those we hurt with the recklessness and naïveté of our original statement on playing Israel.”
Big Thief Tour Dates, 2022/2023:
11-12 Seoul, Korea – Rolling Hall
11-14 Osaka, Japan – Club Quattro
11-15 Osaka, Japan – Club Quattro
11-17 Tokyo, Japan – The Garden Hall
11-18 Tokyo, Japan – O-East
11-21 Perth, Australia – Astor Theatre
11-23 Melbourne, Australia – The Forum
11-24 Melbourne, Australia – The Forum
11-25 Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Recital Hall
11-27 Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre
11-30 Brisbane, Australia – Princess Theatre
12-02 Auckland, New Zealand – Powerstation
12-03 Auckland, New Zealand – Powerstation
12-04 Wellington, New Zealand – Opera House
01-31 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
02-03 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
02-04 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
02-05 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
02-07 Nashville, TN – The Ryman
02-09 Oxford, MS – Lyric Oxford
02-10 Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge
02-11 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
02-15 Austin, TX – ACL at Moody Theatre
02-16 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
02-17 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
02-18 Birmingham, AL – Iron City
02-20 Orlando, FL – Beacham Theatre
02-21 Miami, FL – North Beach Bandshell
02-24 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
02-25 Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
03-02 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
04-05 Gateshead, England – Sage Gateshead
04-06 Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall
04-07 Manchester, England – O2 Apollo
04-08 Cardiff, Wales – Great Hall
04-11 London, England – O2 Academy Brixton
04-12 London, England – Eventim Apollo
04-15 Rotterdam, Netherlands – Motel Mozaïque Festival
04-16 Groningen, Netherlands – De Oosterpoort
04-18 Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma
04-22 Munich, Germany – Muffathalle
04-23 Milan, Italy – Alcatraz
04-26 Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz
04-27 Valencia, Spain – Sala Moon
04-28 Madrid, Spain – La Riviera
04-29 Lisbon, Portugal – LAV Lisboa ao Vivo
Photo: Photo: Alexa Viscius / Pitch Perfect PR