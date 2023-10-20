Billboard Music Awards to Put Fans and Biggest Artists First in Reimagined Award Ceremony

Billboard and Dick Clark Productions are putting fans and biggest artists first in a new, reimagined award ceremony. The 2023 award ceremony is confirmed to be taking place on Sunday, November 19.

According to the press release, the ceremony is a first-of-its-kind collaborative effort with Spotify “Fans First” that will bring fans up close and personal with their favorite music artists. The BBMAs will deliver a new concept to its award ceremony that will keep viewers and fans entertained for hours with music and exclusive content to include winner celebrations, behind-the-scenes content, and of course, performances from chart-topping artists.

Performances and award wins will be rolled out on their social media channels as well as HERE.

Additionally, the BBMAs and Spotify have collaborated to search for fans who have consumed countless hours of music over the past year and supported their favorite musicians to the top spots on the Billboard charts. Lucky fans will receive a “golden ticket” permitting them access to view a once-in-a-lifetime performance curated by their favorite musicians. It’s an experience they’ll never forget.

“We’ve heard the fans loud and clear, and we’re excited to meet them where they are, and everywhere they want to consume music and content,” said Maddy Mesevage, SVP, Marketing. “This year’s show is an epic celebration of the fans who propelled their favorite artists to the top of the Billboard charts. To thank them, we are thrilled to work with Spotify and the artists themselves to offer their most loyal fans an experience they’ll never forget.”

Finalists and performers of this year’s Billboard Music Awards will be announced in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to their social media pages to find out if your favorite music artists were nominated this year.

Courtesy of Billboard and Dick Clark Productions