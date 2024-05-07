Move Over FGL House: All the Details on Lainey Wilson’s Forthcoming Nashville Bar

Lainey Wilson has some interesting ventures up her sleeve—she announced today that she’ll be opening a new Nashville bar on Broadway in the former location of FGL House, the bar opened by now-defunct band Florida Georgia Line.

According to a report from Nashville Business Journal, Wilson is joining Miranda Lambert as the only two celebrity women to own bars on Broadway. In partnership with TC Restaurant Group—who owns Lambert’s, Luke Bryan’s, and Jason Aldean’s bars—Wilson will be opening the cleverly named Bell Bottoms Up Bar “later this summer,” according to Wilson’s announcement on social media.

FGL House is currently located at 120 Third Ave. South. So far, there hasn’t been an official closing announcement from the bar’s social media, but the website now redirects to TC Restaurant Group’s page instead. The now-dissolved duo of Tyler Hubbard and Bryan Kelley opened the bar in 2017.

I’m so excited to announce my Bell Bottoms Up Bar which will open later this summer in the heart of country music city! I can’t wait for all my Wild Horses to get to experience my home away from home. #BellBottomsUp pic.twitter.com/FJW9tvsF7W — Lainey Wilson (@laineywilson) May 7, 2024

Lainey Wilson Announces Bell Bottoms Up Bar on Broadway

Lainey Wilson took to Twitter/X to share the exciting news with her fans, or Wild Horses, as she calls them. “I’m so excited to announce my Bell Bottoms Up Bar, which will open later this summer in the heart of country music city,” she wrote. “I can’t wait for all my Wild Horses to get to experience my home away from home.”

TC Restaurant Group is also working in partnership with Morgan Wallen for his This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen, which is slated to open Memorial Day weekend. The venture is six stories tall and located at 107 Fourth Ave. North.

Lainey Wilson is definitely riding high lately—opening a bar, celebrating yet another No. 1 single, and, coming soon, sharing her rise to fame with a new ABC special. Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country will be a look at the years of hard times and struggle that led Wilson to this high point in her life. She has finally been recognized in an industry she’s been chipping away at for years, and this new special will let fans get a peek behind the curtain of her journey.

Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio