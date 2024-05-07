New Performers Announced for the 2024 ACM Awards: Blake Shelton, Post Malone, Avril Lavigne, and More

The 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards are a little more than a week away. The show will take place next Thursday (May 16) at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The event will see some of the biggest names in country music adding much-deserved hardware to their trophy cases. Additionally, the ACM Awards will feature a top-notch lineup of performers.

Videos by American Songwriter

Today, the ACM announced a new batch of performers for this year’s awards show. The new additions to the lineup include country music mainstays, some ACM newcomers, and more. Post Malone will be making his ACM Awards debut. Additionally, the night will feature duet performances from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan, and Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne. Parker McCollum will also perform during the awards show.

[RELATED: 2024 ACM Awards Performers Announced: Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Reba McEntire, & More Slated to Perform]

These performers will join the list of A-list performers announced for the ACM Awards about a week ago. The previously announced lineup includes Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, and Jason Aldean. Reba McEntire will also host and debut a new song from her upcoming album during the broadcast.

Several Performers Are Also Up for ACM Awards

Many of the first round of performers were nominated for ACM Awards. That trend continues with this list. Ballerini is up for Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. Smith is nominated for New Male Artist of the Year.

From the first round of performers, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton are up for five awards each. Jelly Roll will go into the night with four nominations.

How to Watch the Party of the Year

Like last year, the ACM Awards will stream live exclusively on Amazon Prime. The show will start at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on May 16. Those who don’t have a Prime subscription don’t have to worry. Through the partnership of the Academy of Country Music and Prime Video, the awards show will be free to stream for everyone. As a result, anyone with an internet connection can tune in and watch Reba host the ACM Awards for the 17th time.

(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)