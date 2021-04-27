Billie Eilish Announces New Album ‘Happier Than Ever’

Billie Eilish took to Instagram on Tuesday (April 27) to officially announce the title and release date for her forthcoming second studio set. Happier Than Ever is set to drop this summer on July 30. “This is my favorite thing I’ve ever created,” she captioned the album cover, “and I am so excited and nervous and eager for you to hear it. I can’t even tell you. I’ve never felt so much love for a project than I do for this one. Hope you feel what I feel.”

Earlier this week, Eilish teased the title track with a 15-second snippet, what appears to be a moody, acoustic-based song. The camera zooms toward her to reveal a new blonde ‘do and her signature penetrating gaze. When I’m away from you, I’m happier than ever, she sings, the production quickly dissipating.

The new single “Happier Than Ever” drops this Thursday (April 29) at 9 a.m. The track follows last year’s “Therefore I Am” and the more recent “Lo Vas A Olvidar” with ROSALÍA.

Happier Than Ever is the wildly-anticipated follow-up to Eilish’s 2019 debut, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?. With such massive hits as “Bury a Friend” and “Bad Guy,” the pop singer-songwriter went on to score several Grammy Award wins, including Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Record/Song of the Year (for “Bad Guy”).

Check out the tracklist below:

“Getting Older” “I Didn’t Change My Number” “Billie Bossa Nova” “my future” “Oxytocin” “GOLDWING” “Lost Cause” “Halley’s Comet” “Not My Responsibility” “OverHeated” “Everybody Dies” “Your Power” “NDA” “Therefore I Am” “Happier Than Ever” “Male Fantasy”

Photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey