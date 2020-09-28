Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, Coming February 2021

Apple and Billie Eilish today announced that the highly anticipated documentary feature film, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, directed by R.J. Cutler (“Belushi,” “The September Issue,” “The War Room”), will premiere in theaters and on Apple TV+ in February 2021.



The documentary is from Apple Original Films, in association with Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media.

Billie Eilish released her groundbreaking debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” which was produced and co-written with her brother Finneas in 2019 and won Best New Artist Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal. Finneas won for Best Engineering and Best Production at this year’s 62nd Grammy Awards in January.



This year also saw Billie release her internationally hailed official James Bond theme song “No Time To Die,” written with Finneas for the forthcoming Bond film.

