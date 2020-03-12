“I’m so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe. We’ll let you know when they can be rescheduled. Please keep yourselves healthy. I love you.” – Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish announced today that for the safety of all, her upcoming tour has to be postponed. In this announcement from her representatives, it was announced that “it is with great sadness to announce the following Billie Eilish Where Do We Go North American tour dates have been postponed until further notice.



Details on postponed dates to be announced soon. All tickets will be honored for the new dates.

POSTPONED ‘WHERE DO WE GO?’ TOUR DATES

03/13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

03/15 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

03/16 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

03/18 – Capital One Center – Washington, DC

03/19 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

03/20 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

03/23 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

03/24 – United Center – Chicago, IL

03/25 – Bankers Life Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN

03/27 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

03/28 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO

