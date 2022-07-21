Billie Eilish Releases Two Surprise ‘Guitar Songs’: “TV” and “The 30th”

Billie Eilish has officially released Guitar Songs, featuring two new acoustic-led tracks, including “TV,” which she and brother Finneas debuted during a U.K. performance in June, and the brand new track “The 30th.”

“We haven’t played a new song live before it’s out since 2017 or 2018,” Eilish told the audience before she and Finneas performed “TV” for the first time live in five years on June 7 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

In a statement, Eilish shared more info on why they wanted to release the more stripped-back songs now.

“Finneas and I really wanted these to be yours as soon as possible,” said Eilish. “So here they are. Performing ‘TV’ on tour was such a highlight for us too, so we took the audio from the first night we played it in Manchester and put it in the song. I get shivers every time I hear it. Hope you love the songs and thank you for letting us share our music with you.”

Eilish lilts around an emotional story of “The 30th,” alluding to someone close who survived a tragic accident—Sometimes you look the same / Just like you did before the accident / When you’re staring into space / It’s hard to believe you don’t remember it / Woke up in the ambulance / You pieced it all together on the drive.

On the tender “TV,” Eilish delicately moves through more pensive lyrics I don’t wanna talk right now / I just wanna watch TV/ I’ll stay in the pool and drown / So I don’t have to watch you leave / I’ll put on Survivor just to watch somebody suffer / Maybe I should get some sleep / Sinking in the sofa while we all betray each other… What’s the point of anything? / All of my friends are missing again / That’s what happens when you fall in love before the track turns socio-political The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial / While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade…Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem.

Eilish is continuing on her Happier Than Ever World Tour, which will continue through New Zealand, Australia, and Asia through September 30.

