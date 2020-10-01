Billie Eilish in the video for “No Time To Die”

Through the years there have some great songs written and performed for James Bond movies – McCartney’s “Live and Let Die” of course, and Shirley Bassey’s “Goldfinger” by John Barry.



There are also many less memorable ones.



But never has there been a song more hauntingly beautiful than “No Time To Die,” written by Billie Eilish and Finneas. They were given this title – both dark and vague, which is the tradition – with the age-old songwriting puzzle to solve of writing a song around it. They easily rose to the challenge and transcended it. It feels as if the title belongs to the song, essentially.



It’s orchestrated beautifully by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, with

guitar by the great Johnny Marr of The Smiths.



And it all ends on that iconic “Spy chord” – a dissonant yet hip E major-minor-9 – which sounded modern back in 1966 and now comes across with both whimsy and reverence.

Billie Eilish, “No Time To Die”

Written by Billie Eilish & Finneas

Billie’s both the youngest ever performer and writer of a Bond song. Second youngest songwriter – at 21 – Finneas.

Both were humble about the honor, which they didn’t take lightly.



“Writing the theme song for a Bond film,” said Finneas, “is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise. Long live 007.”



Today they revealed the official music video for “No Time To Die,” the theme for what is the 25thJames Bond motion picture, No Time To Die.



Directed by Daniel Kleinman, the visual interweaves footage of Billie Eilish with scenes taken from film on picture.



No Time To Die producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said, “Billie and Finneas have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film.”

The director Cary Joji Fukunaga said, “There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none.”



In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.



No Time To Die will be released in theaters globally from November 12 in the U.K. through Universal Pictures International and in the U.S on November 20, from MGM via their United Artists Releasing banner.



Billie and Finneas will also be joining Daniel Craig for James Bond Day with a special interview and performance on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 5th.