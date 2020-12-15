The new documentary by R.J. Cutler will premiere globally on Apple TV + and in theaters

Today Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for the new documentary film, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry. The film will be released in theaters by NEON and premiere globally on Apple TV+ February 26, 2021.

The film tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. From award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the documentary offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager’s journey; at only seventeen years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?



The album was produced by her brother Finneas, who also wrote or co-wrote all the songs, the album won all the major Grammys last time around, including Best Album, Best Record and Best Song.

The documentary film features Billie and Finneas and their parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell. Which is good news, as that is where this remarkable story lives. This unprecedented success – both creative and commercial – could not have happened without the brilliant parenting both Billie and Finneas received. Both were home-schooled in a world where songwriting, painting or any artistic expression mattered as much if not more than algebra. If ever Americans doubted the value of arts education for children, check out this movie.



That honest, loving wisdom instilled in the children by the parents is reflected throughout the film, as when Billie asks Maggie, her mom, why we need to learn to cope with loss. “Why can’t we just feel it?” she asks.



“Because it hurts,” Maggie answers. (Which is a good lesson in both life and art. Not only does it sum up the undeniable dynamic of loss in our lives, it says it all in three words. That is good writing,)

The movie is from Apple Original Films, in association with Interscope Films, The Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media.

