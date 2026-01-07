Billy Gibbons Reveals Gillette Tried to Buy ZZ Top’s Beards for $2 Million

For over five decades, ZZ Top consisted of Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard, and Dusty Hill. Sadly, Hill passed away in 2021. But throughout the time the three shared the stage, ZZ Top sold over 50 million albums, set a Guinness World Record, and became members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Although the voice behind hits like “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Got Me Under Pressure”, ZZ Top will always be remembered for their long beards. Somewhat of a mascot for ZZ Top, Gibbons revealed that Gillette once offered him and Dusty $1 million to shave their beards.

Taking part in an interview on Jay Mohr’s Mohr Stories podcast, Gibbons had more than enough tales from the past. But one that always stuck out to him was Gillette’s wild offer. According to Gibbons, the company approached them with the idea of promoting their products. Not the first group to be offered a marketing deal, Gillette’s request shocked music executive Bob Merlies.

“We called Mr. Merlis [music executive Bob Merlis]. I said, ‘Bob, we got this offer.’ ‘What?’ I said, ‘We’ve been offered a million dollars each to shave on TV.’”

ZZ Top Wondered “What’s Under There”

Although shaving a beard for $1 million seemed like the easiest job ever, Merlis offered a different outlook to the marketing stunt. “‘Well,’ he said, ‘The money’s good.’ He said, ‘You might as well consider doing it, but I’m not so sure you guys — any of you guys — know what’s under there.’”

With ZZ Top officially turning down Gillette, many fans wondered what would have happened to the group if they had followed through. And like Merlis said, “What’s under there?” While fans might never know what is exactly under there, it became just another tale in the ongoing story of ZZ Top.

As for Gibbons, he still struggled with the idea of letting the offer go. “It was a million dollars per man.” For most people, coming close to making $1 million could take years. ZZ Top could have made that in a matter of minutes.

Only a “what if” scenario now, Gibbons didn’t walk away empty-handed. “We passed, and our fans loved it. Word got out.”

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)