Viva Dos Amigos! ZZ Top and Dwight Yoakam Hitting the Road Together on a Spring 2026 US Tour

Here comes a cool 2026 tour that’s a little rock ‘n’ roll and a little bit country. Well, it’s really more than a little of both, as ZZ Top and Dwight Yoakam are teaming up for a joint U.S. trek in the spring.

The outing, dubbed the Dos Amigos Tour, features 15 confirmed concerts, kicking off March 26 in Brookings, South Dakota, and plotted out through a May 23 in Huntington, West Virginia. The trek also will be visiting venues in Nebraska, Kansas, Arkansas, Alabama, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public this Friday, November 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets are available now. Visit ZZTop.com and DwightYoakam.com for more information. Fans interested in buying tickets early also may want to check StubHub.

The concerts with Yoakam are ZZ Top’s first confirmed shows of 2026. The Texas trio also just announced a 2026 summer European tour. That outing, dubbed The Big One!, is scheduled from a June 22 performance in Tartu, Estonia, through a July 25 appearance at the Concert Music Festival in Cadiz, Spain.

Meanwhile, ZZ Top will wind down its 2025 tour plans with three shows this coming week. The concerts are scheduled for November 20 in Shreveport, Louisiana; November 21 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and November 22 in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Dwight Yoakam’s Other Tour Plans

Prior to the Dos Amigos Tour, Yoakam has a series of seven headlining gigs scheduled in February and early March. Those shows run from a February 12 concert in Lubbock, Texas, through a March 6 performance in Durant, Oklahoma.

Dwight also will be performing at the 2026 Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The event is scheduled for April 10-12.

Yoakam continues to promote his latest studio album, Brighter Days, which was released in November 2024.

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons Also Has a Tour Scheduled with His Solo Band

In other news, ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons has a two series of special gigs scheduled in December, and he’s also taking his solo group, The BFG Band, on the road in early 2026.

First up, Gibbons, who turns 76 on December 16, will be playing three birthday concerts at the famed Troubadour venue in West Hollywood, California, on December 18, 19, and 20. Billy will be joined by a different special guest at each gig. They are, respectively, Orianthi, The Doors’ Robby Krieger, and Joe Bonamassa.

Then, on December 26 and 27, Gibbons will be playing his annual “Jungle Show” concerts at Antone’s in Austin, Texas. The events, which always take place between Christmas and New Year’s, will feature Billy performing with guitarist Jimmie Vaughan, Hammond organ player Mike Flanigin, and Double Trouble drummer Chris Layton.

Gibbons also will be joined by Flanigin and Layton, as The BFG Band, for his 2026 solo tour. The cross-country trek begins on January 20 in Napa, California, and winds down on February 11 in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Check out all of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ solo gigs at BillyGibbons.com.

March 26 – Brookings, SD @ Dacotah Bank Center

March 27 – Grand Island, NE @ Heartland Events Center

March 28 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Arena

April 17 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

April 18 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

April 19 – Lexington, KY @ Gatton Park Amphitheater

April 23 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County Coliseum

April 24 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena

April 25 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

May 7 – Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Amphitheater

May 8 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

May 9 – El Reno, OK @ Lucky Star Amphitheater

May 21 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

May 22 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheater

May 23 – Huntington, WV @ Marshall Health Network Arena

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

