Oasis Shoots Down ‘James Bond’ Theme Rumors Despite Noel Gallagher’s Interest

There are countless milestones a singer can hit throughout their career. Winning a Grammy, landing a No. 1 hit song, or becoming part of a holiday tradition like Mariah Carey. But for only a select few, they stand in a category of their own thanks to James Bond. Although known for his secret agent lifestyle, the 007 franchise has gained a reputation for attracting some big names to help create the newest theme song for James Bond. And according to rumors, Oasis might be the next name on the list. But Noel Gallagher promised that wasn’t the case.

Taking a glance at the James Bond franchise, the title song has been helmed by stars like Chris Cornell, Tina Turner, Sam Smith, Adele, Paul McCartney, and a few others. For Adele, her song “Skyfall” won her an Academy Award, Grammy, and Golden Globe. When Billie Eilish received a call to cover “No Time to Die”, she had no idea it would come with the same awards.

But what about Oasis? Discussing the possibility of a collaboration between Oasis and 007 with TalkSports, Gallagher revealed that no conversations have taken place. Seeming to be the product of wishful thinking and online chatter, the singer wasn’t opposed to the possibility of working with Eon Productions. “Absolutely, yeah, of course, it’d be an absolute honor! I think those kind of things should be done by Brits, not Yanks.”

Noel Gallagher Opened To A Role In ‘007’

Aside from having a strong stance when it came “Yanks” performing the theme, Gallagher wanted his talents to go far beyond the recording studio. With James Bond fighting some of the vilest villains in cinema, the singer hoped to add his name to the list. Although not an actor, Gallagher liked the idea of playing a “Mancunian villain.”

Gallagher could be waiting for some time to get a call from the production company, as the future of James Bond remains in limbo. With Danial Craig stepping away from the role, producers turned their attention to find the next agent. Names like Callum Turner, Herney Golding, and Damson Idris have been rumored as front-runners.

Only rumors for now, director Denis Villeneuve offered some insight on the franchise, explaining how he wanted an unknown to play the role. Whether it’s a Bond theme or a Mancunian villain, Gallagher’s name may be in the mix, but for now, the spy world waits.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)