Billy Idol’s Historic Hoover Dam Performance Is Heading to Theaters

In April, rock and roll hitmaker Billy Idol made history by becoming the first artist to perform at The Hoover Dam. Next month, a new concert film documenting the one-of-a-kind experience is headed to movie theaters across the U.S.

Videos by American Songwriter

Billy Idol: State Line features highlights from his two-set appearance located directly on the Nevada/Arizona state line. Joined by his longtime band, Idol’s intimate concert features an energizing mix of songs from throughout his career. Alison Mosshart (The Kills, The Dead Weather), Steve Jones (Sex Pistols, Generation Sex), and Tony Kanal (No Doubt) also appear as special guests during the film.

“Our show at Hoover Dam was a monumental and surreal career highlight,” Idol shared in a statement. “I’m excited to get State Line out into the world. With this film, we set out to highlight the continued importance of one of the most inspiring infrastructural achievements of the 20th Century while also bringing the power of rock n roll to a stunning, magical location. I think we more than succeeded on both accounts.”

[RELATED: Billy Idol Performs First-Ever Concert at Hoover Dam]

Along with cinematic performance footage, Billy Idol: State Line offers insight into the history and importance of the concert’s location. His visit to Hoover Dam, amid an intensive drought, inspired the celebrated singer/songwriter to support water conservation efforts. Earlier this year, he filmed a collection of Public Service Announcements about methods to conserve water for the U.S. Department of the Interior.

“The drought conditions prevalent in the American West are severe and impossible to ignore,” Idol explained. “It takes all of us conserving water in whatever ways we can to preserve the future of our natural resources for our grandkids and beyond. I’m proud to help amplify this issue in whatever way I can.”

Showings of the concert film will begin on November 15, with additional screenings expected to be added. A limited amount of tickets are on sale now via BillyIdolStateLine.com.

Watch the trailer for Billy Idol: State Line below:

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images