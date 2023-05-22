Billy Idol Announces North American Fall Tour Dates

Written by John Mendelsohn

It has just been announced that iconic rocker Billy Idol is going on a North American Tour that will run through August, September, and October. The upcoming shows include debut performances at New York City’s Kings Theatre, D.C.’s The Anthem, and Boston’s MGM Music Hall. The legendary musician will also play a show at Jazz Aspen Snowmass with the Foo Fighters. The tour will include the singer’s classic songs as well as new music.

Tickets to the North American Tour will be on sale starting Thursday, May 25. In addition to his North American Tour, Idol is also embarking on the first-ever Generation Sex Tour in the UK and EU. For the Generation Sex Tour, Idol will be accompanied by Tony James of Generation X as well as Steve Jones and Paul Cook of The Sex Pistols.

The news of Billy Idol‘s North American Tour is hot off the singer’s recent performance at the Hoover Dam, which was the first-ever concert at the historic dam. Along with Idol, the concert featured Alison Mosshart of The Kills, Tony Kanal of No Doubt, and Steve Jones. The Hoover Dam performance was recorded and will be part of an upcoming concert film, which will be released theatrically through Encore Nights.

Idol released his latest musical project, The Cage EP, in 2022. The “White Wedding” singer recently performed at the Cruel World festival in Pasadena, where he played many of his classic songs. Prior to performing at Cruel World, Idol met up with Siouxsie from Siouxsie and the Banshees for the first time in decades and posted a photo of himself and Siouxsie to Instagram. The photo held the caption, “Fantastic evening catching up with Siouxsie! First time seeing her in 32 years. Looking forward to Saturday night.”

Billy Idol’s North American Tour will consist of 15 shows in total. Check out the complete line-up below.

August 27—Vancouver, BC—PNE Amphitheatre

August 28—Spokane, WA—Spokane Pavilion

August 31—Bonner, MT—Kettlehouse Amphitheater

September 2—Loveland, CO—Budweiser Events Center

September 3—Aspen, CO—Jazz Aspen Snowmass *

September 8—Washington, DC—The Anthem

September 9—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall

September 12—Brooklyn, NY—Kings Theatre

September 16—Camden, NJ—WMMRBBQ

September 17—Washington, DC—The Atlantis

October 20, 21, 25, 27 & 28—Las Vegas, NV—The Cosmopolitan

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images