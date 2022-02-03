Toto Replaces Ailing Billy Idol on Upcoming Journey Tour

Toto will replace Billy Idol on Journey’s upcoming Freedom Tour, running from February through May. Idol had to regrettably pull out of the tour to undergo surgery for a chronic sinus infection.

“I am absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to perform the upcoming dates with Journey as planned,” said Idol in a statement.

Toto will now open the tour with Journey, which kicks off on Feb. 22 in Pittsburgh and concludes on May 11 in Hartford, CT.

“It’s that time, time to get back to where we are used to being—on stage!” said Journey guitarist Neal Schon said in a statement. “We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking, stage connection fun. See you soon, friends.”

Toto’s singer Joseph Williams and guitarist Steve Lukather added, “We are looking forward to staging 40 shows with Journey across the U.S. Most of the guys are lifelong friends, and it’ll be a pleasure to spend quality time together. We all wish Billy the best. Can’t wait to get back out on the road in the coming weeks.”

Photo: Courtesy of Legacy Recordings