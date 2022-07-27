Billy Prine and the Prime Time Band Set to Tour ‘The Songs of John Prine’

Billy Prine is the younger brother of the legendary songwriter and performer John Prine.

And with the recent passing of John, Billy is set to hit the road for a short series of tour dates to celebrate the work of his older brother.

The Nashville-based Billy Prine and the Prine Time Band have six tour dates coming up this summer. Beginning Wednesday (July 27), the group will perform in Boston, Massachusetts. Next, on July 28, the band will hit Amagansett, New York. On August 6, the band will play in Quincy, Washington.

Later, on September 24, the group will play in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The next day, they’ll trek to Fargo, North Dakota for a gig. And finally, the string of dates will conclude next year on January 7 at High Point, North Carolina.

See the tour dates HERE in full.

According to Billy’s website, “Billy Prine is a natural-born storyteller just like his late, great brother John Prine was a natural-born songwriter. John was a great communicator of the human experience whittled down to the best words. His big, little brother, owner of a rich, booming voice yet full of subtleness, is one of the finest orators you’ll ever hear—also choosing just the right turn of phrase.



“During these concerts celebrating John’s life in song, Billy will tell stories about or surrounding some of John’s most beloved songs before leading his band through his version of John’s timeless masterpieces. As an example, fans will get to hear the first time John played his classic song ‘Paradise’ for their father as the family sat around the kitchen table.



“Songs are stories, novellas if you will, and stories often become songs. It is only fitting that in the course of each show during this tour, Billy relates—as only he can—the stories that surround the songs of his dear brother John.”

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music Association)