Watch: Phoebe Bridgers Brings Matty Healy on Stage for “I Know The End” in London

Phoebe Bridgers is continuing her string of collaborations, adding The 1975 frontman Matty Healy to the mix. The indie singer brought out Healy during her recent show in London to perform her set closer, “I Know The End.”

Bridgers’ show at the 02 Academy Brixton last night (July 26) was part of her ongoing European “Reunion Tour.” Bridgers often closes out her concert with the Punisher track, which features a few slow-building verses before erupting into an extended chorus of horns and chants.

Towards the end of the song—amid the ramped-up section—support act Sloppy Jane returned to the stage with Healy in tow, who was watching the show from side-stage. Less rehearsed than previous collaborations on the tour’s trek, Healy lent his voice to the final chorus in a seemingly impromptu performance. Watch a fan-shot video of the moment below.

Matty Healy came out tonight for I Know The End! #ReunionTourLondon1

via @/TPWKatrina pic.twitter.com/5Ppn9C2XiX — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) July 26, 2022

The collaboration at the London show marks the second time Bridgers has brought on a surprise guest for “I Know The End.” During a show in Milan earlier this month, fellow indie artist Clairo joined Bridgers on stage for the encore.

Bridgers and Healy previously collaborated on The 1975’s 2020 single “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America.” The duet featured on the band’s fourth album, Notes On A Conditional Form. The 1975 recently released their comeback single, “Part Of The Band,” which will feature on their impending fifth album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language—slated for release in October.

(Photo: Tina Eves)