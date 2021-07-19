Lil Nas X, Halle Berry, FKA Twigs And Millions More Flock To Normani And Cardi B’s New Single “Wild Side”

As the year anniversary of her seminal, genre-changing track “WAP” approaches, Cardi B is ready to set the world ablaze with empowering energy yet again… but this time, she’s sitting shotgun. On Friday, July 16, she was featured on Normani’s triumphant “come-back” single, “Wild Side.”

Racking up over millions of streams in the past three days alone—including 10 million on YouTube for the track’s stunning music video—“Wild Side” has been a longtime coming. Normani and Cardi have been close for a minute now—Normani even made a memorable cameo in the video for “WAP” last summer. Yet, in a press statement, the former Fifth Harmony vocalist revealed that Cardi’s feature almost never happened.

“I had already been in rehearsal for about three weeks preparing for the video when Cardi heard the record for the first time,” she said. “She really showed up for me and brought this record to life by simply doing what Cardi does best. I love that woman down and I’m forever grateful.”

Cardi’s last-minute addition proved to be the secret ingredient to lift the song from “great” to “phenomenal.” With Normani’s irresistibly rich, flowing melodies endowing the tune with an inimitable, laid-back vibe, Cardi’s hard-hitting, uber-sex positive verse brings the full picture together as something sultry, catchy and undeniable… and many are already singing praises.

Key among them are some of Normani and Cardi’s famous friends— “That was the best video I have ever seen in my entire life,” Lil Nas X wrote on Twitter. “I am in awww. I am inspired!” Joining the chorus was everyone from Halle Berry (who Tweeted “Normani. Cardi B. That’s the tweet”) to Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, Victoria Monet and more. FKA Twigs even posted a TikTok of her “showing her ‘wild side’” with an impressive pole dance.

Not even a full week old yet and already starting to become one of the biggest hits of the summer, “Wild Side” is surely just beginning its journey. Between the song’s masterful arrangement and its pure eye-candy music video—complete with dazzling outfits and dances to boot—it feels like a return to form for the pop music industry. After a year of trying to stay afloat in an increasingly-turbulent world, Normani, Cardi and the minds that brought “Wild Side” into the world are no longer playing catch-up—rather, they’re proclaiming the future of culture.

Normani’s new single “Wild Side” featuring Cardi B is out now—watch the music video below: