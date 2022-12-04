New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from Bjork, Molly Tuttle, Fantastic Negrito and More!

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 13 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 13 songs for you today.

1. Bjork

On Friday (December 2), Bjork released her latest music video for the song “Sorrowful Soil.” The beautiful, harmony-driven song highlights the artist’s interest in the natural world and its preservation. In the video, which is directed by Viðar Logi, Bjork is singing at the recently erupted Icelandic volcano Fagradalsfjall on the Reykjanes peninsula. Dormant for six thousand years before 2021, the landscape makes for a smoldering, epic backdrop.

2. Wolf Alice

The British rock band released its latest offering this week, a cover of Christina Rossetti and Gustav Holst’s classic poem, “In the Bleak Midwinter.” The song is like a grey, windy day with pelting precipitation. In this way, it’s empathetic and even cathartic. Check out the lilting track from the acclaimed group below.

3. IDLES

This week, the frothing British-born rock band IDLES released a new live performance of their hit single, “The Beachland Ballroom,” from, well, Cleveland’s Beachland Ballroom. It’s part of the latest season of Artists Den’s Live From My Den. Check out the powerful track from the band’s album, Crawler, below.

4. Kid Koala

Earlier this week, the songwriter and producer Kid Koala announced his forthcoming new double album, Creatures Of The Late Afternoon, which is set to drop on April 14, 2023. With that news, he shared the newest single, “Jump & Shuffle.” Kid Koala also announced a new board game that will be released in four stages. For more on that, check his Twitter page and check out the new song below.

5. Milk Carton Kids

The Americana duo released their latest single this week, “When You’re Gone,” which features the Milk Carton Kids’ signature blissful harmonies, finger-picked string instruments, and gentle tenor. The new song portends the duo’s forthcoming new studio album, their first in four years, which is due out this coming Spring.

6. John Waters

Not so much a song, but a recording from the famed King of B-movies, John Waters. The track was released by Sub Pop Records and features Waters doing a stand-up routine recorded and made famous by midwestern-US comedian/actor/musician Johnny Standley in 1952. Check it out for a laugh between songs below.

7. Fantastic Negrito

To celebrate his fourth Grammy nomination for his song “Oh Betty,” in the Best American Roots Performance category, soulful songwriter, performer and activist Fantastic Negrito (neé Xavier Dphrepaulezz) released a brand new reimagined acoustic version of the song this week. Check it out below.

8. Molly Tuttle

Acclaimed Americana artist Molly Tuttle has released a new digital deluxe version of her latest album, Crooked Tree. It includes new renditions of the Grateful Dead’s “Dire Wolf” and the traditional folk song, “Cold Rain and Snow,” also made famous by the Grateful Dead, as well as live versions of album tracks “Dooley’s Farm” (feat. special guest Jerry Douglas) and “Castilleja,” both recorded at Nashville’s historic Station Inn. With the news, Tuttle released a new performance video for the track, “Nashville Mess Around,” which you can see below.

9. Alexander 23

Skilled songwriter Alexander 23 released a new studio version of his melancholy holiday song, “Ain’t Christmas,” this week. The track features singer Laufey. Check out the acoustic offering from the burgeoning artists below and keep your Santa-themed tissues close.

10. Latto

We’ve all been there. You’re getting ready for bed when your phone rings and your friend on the other line wants you to get the heck up and meet them to party. Well, now Atlanta-based rapper Latto has created the epic soundtrack for that exact moment with her song, “FTCU,” featuring GloRilla & Gangsta Boo. Check out the “turn-up” below.

11. Future

Popular rapper Future released his latest music video for the single “712PM,” earlier this week. The new video for the song, which comes from the album, I Never Liked You, is directed by Travis Scott. It’s the kind of song that perks your ears and gets your heart rate moving faster than a sprinter on a treadmill. Check out the new offering below.

12. TeZATalks

This week, the Seattle-based rapper, who we highlighted in a recent Daily Discovery, released a music video for her relentless, brash single, “Lex Luthor.” In it, TeZA offers fans many visual looks amidst a rambunctious party vibe. Her lyricism is like a series of fishhooks and we’re all the hungry trout. Check out the new offering and let your socks be knocked off, below.

13. IDK

Cerebral rapper IDK released his latest single this week, the holiday-themed “Coal.” Featuring a soulful vocal sample and piano-driven beat, the introspective song tells stories from IDK’s life around Christmas. Check out his skilled lyricism and propensity for vivid language below.

Photo of Bjork by Santiago Felipe / One Little Independent Records