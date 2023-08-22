Black Pumas Announce New Album ‘Chronicles of a Diamond,’ Share Jubilant Lead Single

Acclaimed duo Black Pumas are set to release their first new album in four years. Chronicles of a Diamond, due October 27 via ATO Records, supplies 10 new tracks that build off the bold, psych-soul sound of the pair’s debut LP.

Videos by American Songwriter

Co-produced by Shawn Everett and member Adrian Quesada, the project features 10 new songs from the Texas natives. Chronicles of a Diamond follows the success of their breakout 2019 single “Colors,” which earned Quesada and creative partner Eric Burton two nominations at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

ATO Records

Released today (August 22), “More Than a Love Song” is the astute, heartfelt lead single from the duo’s upcoming sophomore album. The tune, which features additional production work by John Congleton, reminds listeners to embrace the often-overlooked gifts life sends your way each day.

“‘More Than a Love Song’ is a message I borrowed from my Uncle Steve,” Burton said in a release. “As a songwriter and caregiver, he’d listen to me write songs from afar, and if I were lucky, he’d have a pointer or two for me. ‘Life is more than a love song.’“

[RELATED: Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada Talks Hypnotic Album Jaguar Sound]

The track’s music video, directed by Juliana and Nicola Giraffe, spotlights the importance of finding community in multiple facets of life. Shot in a sunny Los Angeles neighborhood, the clip introduces a series of everyday characters who each add their own special magic to the place they call home.

Watch the vibrant official music video for “More Than a Love Song” below.

Chronicles of a Diamond Track List:

1. “More Than a Love Song”

2. “Ice Cream (Pay Phone)”

3. “Mrs. Postman”

4. “Chronicles of a Diamond”

5. “Angel”

6. “Hello”

7. “Sauvignon”

8. “Tomorrow”

9. “Gemini Sun”

10. “Rock and Roll”

(Photo by Jody Domingue, Courtesy of BT PR)