Blake Shelton Is Plotting a Music Competition Show to Dethrone ‘The Voice’: Report

Blake Shelton was one of the original coaches on The Voice. Then, after 12 years and 23 seasons, he chose to walk away from the hugely popular singing competition show. When he did so, he said he wanted to spend more time with his family and focus on other projects such as Barmageddon. However, rumors say that he’s looking to use his star power and TV experience to create a show that rivals The Voice.

To say that Shelton had an accomplished run on The Voice would be an understatement. He won more seasons than any other coach. He also met his wife, Gwen Stefani while on the show. Additionally, he formed his own production company, Lucky Horseshoe Productions, with the competition’s showrunner Lee Metzger last year. Now, sources say they’re looking to dethrone The Voice.

Blake Shelton Is Looking to Create a Music-Based Show

The US Sun reports that an entertainment industry insider close to Shelton revealed that he’s looking to create a new music competition show to rival The Voice. “Barmageddon has been a fun side project for Blake and he continues to wait for word on a third-season renewal of the show,” they said. “But it’s not anywhere near the scale of The Voice and Blake’s ambition is still to eventually produce a music competition show and for it to be even bigger than anything that has come before,” the source added.

More than a side project, it seems that Barmageddon is a stepping stone and learning opportunity for the country singer. “What Barmageddon has provided Blake with is more experience producing television on a budget and, of course, an opportunity to further bond with Carson Daly after their amazing run on The Voice,” the unnamed insider revealed.

The source went on to say that Shelton is looking ahead to the future. There will come a time when he can’t or doesn’t want to tour or release new music. More than that, he has ambitions of being something much larger than a star. “He has fantasies about becoming something different, not just being a singing and smiling monkey making other people money,” the source said. “It’s about running his own ship.”

Anonymous individuals feeding tips to tabloid publications aren’t traditionally the best source of information. So, the world will have to wait and see what Shelton does in the future. Whatever it is, though, he has an army of fans who are ready to receive it.

