‘The Voice’ Winners Huntley, Craig Wayne Boyd, Jake Hoot, & More Take Over Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Nashville 

The Voice arguably wouldn’t be the same today without Blake Shelton. The “Boys Round Here” singer left the show in 2023 after an incredible 23-season run. Senior coach John Legend recently dashed fans’ hopes of ever seeing Shelton return to the coaching panel. Still, though, his big red chair lives on — sort of.

Dan + Shay, ‘The Voice’ Artists Take Over Blake Shelton’s Bar

Recently, Shelton opened up his Ol’ Red bar in Nashville for a walk down memory lane, The Voice-style. Coaching newcomers Dan + Shay took center stage with their unique double red chair.

Past winners — including Craig Wayne Boyd, Jake Hoot, and season 24 winner Huntley—and numerous other fan favorites took the stage over three days from March 20-22. Each artist took their turn in the double chair.

A clip posted Monday (April 8) to The Voice‘s YouTube page showed Shelton appearing at the bar via video message. The “God’s Country” singer joked that Dan + Shay’s iconic seat was “just a recycled old chair of mine.”

“But by the time I left the show, it had become like a double-wide chair,” the 10-time Country Music Association Award winner cracked.

Of course, Dan + Shay couldn’t pass up an opportunity to rib Shelton. “They put a little divider in the middle so we can both sit in there,” Shay Mooney joked. “It’s crazy.”

Dan Smyers got his jab in too. “Hey, I think you left your tab open at the bar,” he said. “How about Blake buys everybody a beer?”

Keith Urban Joins Season 25 as ‘Mega Mentor’

Many viewers held out hope that Shelton would return to The Voice as this season’s ‘mega mentor.’ Instead, fans got a different blonde country star: Keith Urban. The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer is helping the contestants prepare for the Knockout Rounds.

The New Zealand native told People about feeling inspired by the up-and-coming musicians on The Voice.

“The thing about working with new artists is I think on one hand, of course, I’ve got a lot of things I’ve learned in my career that might be helpful to them,” the “One Too Many” singer said. “But I also learn, that’s the thing about being in those environments is I’m watching artists create something that’s fresh and unique to them, and it’s always inspiring to be around, because I’m constantly learning myself.”

