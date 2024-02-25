Blake Shelton Sent Reba McEntire & ‘The Voice’ Coaches Arguably the Corniest Gift of All Time

With The Voice returning on Monday, fans gear up for a new season. But while excited, there are some major changes that many will notice right away. For starters, the longtime coach Blake Shelton is no longer part of the show. While being a pillar of The Voice for 23 seasons, the country singer decided to leave to spend more time with family. And not long after he left, Gwen Stefani also departed. While the show has gone through some changes, the new season kicks off with Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay, taking over. And although Shelton might not be part of the show, the coaches detailed the one gift he sent them.

Premiering its 25th season, The Voice will return on February 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. While the place to watch it live, those who find themselves without cable can watch the newest episodes of Peacock the following day. But before the first episode aired, Shelton was already making headlines thanks to his somewhat generous gift. Speaking with E! News, Legend shared that the country singer sent them corn. “He sent us corn on the cob.”

Dan + Shay Talk Blake Shelton

Again, when Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice, the country singer made the reasoning for his departure clear. And it seems he is enjoying his time on his farm. While surprised by the gift, it didn’t stop with just corn. Legend added the star also sent peaches.

Marking their first time on The Voice, Dan + Shay will be the first duo chair coaches on the show. While two heads are better than one, the team will still have to share one button. Wanting to bring home a win on their first season, the singers recently shared their love for Shelton. Shay Mooney said, “We love him. Blake is the greatest. We’ve learned so much from him and honestly, that was kind of our first introduction to ‘The Voice’ was getting to be mentors on the show when he was on there. Yeah, I don’t know if we learned anything, but we did learn what not to do and things like that.”

(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)